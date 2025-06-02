Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kamdar Developments has broken ground on its flagship 105 Residences project in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The residential development will feature 105-units and is designed to provide buyers with luxury standards at an attainable price point. Residents will also benefit from a prime location in JVC, one of the most sought-after Dubai communities.

The ceremonial groundbreaking was attended by Kamdar Developments founder and Chairman, Yousuf Kamdar, Directors Tazmeen Kamdar and Mahomed Kamdar, Luxedesign (LDV) CEO Santosh Shrestha, and Savills Middle East’s Marc Tennant.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman Yousuf Kamdar said, “We are delighted to break ground on our flagship 105 Residences project. This is an exciting moment for the business as we continue to invest and build in Dubai, one of the world’s most exciting and innovative cities. 105 Residences will provide lasting quality and value for investors and homeowners, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents in early 2027.”

Marc Tennant, Savills Middle East - Head of Exclusive Projects said, “With great design and amenities, 105 Residences will set a new standard for residential living in JVC. Luxedesign (LDV) is also a contractor most commonly associated with very high-end villas, so investors and end-users can have confidence in a premium build quality across the project.”

The groundbreaking follows the recent appointment of main contractor Luxedesign (LDV), who will oversee construction. The 105 Residences project benefits from Kamdar’s four decades of real estate development experience across three continents, while Luxedesign (LDV) has constructed more than 100 luxury residential projects across the region.

Designed by award-winning architects, 105 Residences includes premium studio, 1-bed and 2-bed apartments, plus a range of world-class amenities across podium and rooftop levels. Across the podium level, 105 Residences features an infinity pool, lounge deck, sports court and children’s play area, while there is also a spacious indoor gym and fitness studio. On the rooftop overlooking the stunning Dubai skyline, is an open-air cinema, yoga area, and social zone with barbecue station.

Residences are from AED 640,000 with 60/40 two-year post-handover payment plans available. Completion is expected in early 2027.

About Kamdar Property Development

Kamdar Property Development is a Dubai-headquartered, family-run real estate developer and investment company, committed to delivering quality properties that enhance the urban fabric of the United Arab Emirates. With a heritage and track record dating back nearly four decades, Kamdar pursues excellence in every project, reliably delivering high-quality developments on time.

Kamdar – Quality you can trust

