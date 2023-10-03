The recognition confirms Kalaam as a trusted partner for connecting wholesale carriers, enterprises and hyperscalers to MENA from Europe, the US and Asia

Bahrain – Kalaam Telecom Group, a digital solutions provider premiered its first group documentary after being shortlisted as one of the Top 50 MENA leaders by ‘Global Thought Leaders’ in the telecom space. This acknowledges the unparalleled customer experiences as well as the innovative digital solutions that Kalaam Group, and its underpinning wholesale arm Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), deliver to wholesale carriers and content providers entering the region.

The vision and strategic investments of KCS enable its customers to benefit from an all-in-one unified platform by providing simplified access to the MENA region. It is a leading digital transformation solutions provider offering international bandwidth solutions, data centre connectivity, managed services and value-added services.

“The shortlisting plays a pivotal role in our growth within the MENA region. Our plan has always been to become a global carrier brand that is recognised for connecting international carriers to the Middle East. We’ve scaled up from a local operator in Bahrain to a regional operator with six offices around the globe. Our aim is to become truly global and help the hyperscaler and enterprise community to digitalise customer journeys and optimise networks and cable systems. Our people, agility and personalized customer experience set us apart from other regional service providers and demonstrate the value of our global network to develop unique, customised connectivity solutions that meet customer needs,” said Veer Passi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Kalaam Telecom.

“Today, the group has one of the strongest network infrastructures with 53 Points of Presence (PoP) and multiple regional data centres, making it one of the top three Data Service Providers in MENA. The wholly owned Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT) terrestrial cable system is a 1,400km cable asset that connects the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on a low latency optical transport network (OTN) network. It further extends into the Europe India Gateway (EIG) submarine cable system, providing a single corridor between the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. KCS delivers the ability to scale and transform businesses removing the need for multiple contracts while benefitting from seamless integration and regional compliance.” Said Naveen Rajagopalan, Senior Regional Director APAC, Middle East, Africa at Kalaam Carrier Solutions

“Kalaam’s inclusion in the prestigious shortlist of the top 50 leaders in the MENA region is well-deserved and driven by KCS’ commitment to providing world-class wholesale services. Our highly available and low latency global network makes our presence truly unparalleled. As a testament to this success, we are thrilled to announce our expansion and focus into Europe. The demand from wholesale carriers to establish a seamless connection between Europe and MENA is palpable, and we take pride in offering an unrivalled customer experience that surpasses all expectations. Our goal is to extend this unmatched level of service to a broader range of wholesale carriers, enterprises, and hyperscalers globally. By sharing our expertise and excellence, we aim to forge valuable partnerships and facilitate seamless connectivity on a global scale,” said Luthfur Khan, Senior Regional Director Europe & North America at Kalaam Carrier Solutions.

About Kalaam Telecom Group

Kalaam Telecom Group (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider, serving SME’s, enterprise regionally and telecoms carriers & hyperscalers globally. Headquartered in Bahrain, and with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and UK, Kalaam has pioneered ISP solutions, connectivity, and digital transformation in the GCC with an accumulated legacy of 30+ years.

Kalaam provides a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to the needs of customers of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region, including BFSI, education, government, hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.

Kalaam’s fully owned terrestrial cable system, Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), which is spanning Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar is now coupled with consortium ownership in undersea cable Europe-India Gateway (EIG), a 15,000 km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe. Through this extensive network, Kalaam is uniquely placed to serve international and regional telecom carriers and enterprises.

To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions log onto www.kalaam-telecom.com