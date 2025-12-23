Dubai, UAE: myAster, GCC’s #1 digital health, beauty and wellness app from Aster DM Healthcare, has partnered with Checkout.com, leading global payments solution provider, to enhance the digital payment experience for its users. The integration enables users to make payments quickly, securely, and conveniently through both the myAster app and website, further strengthening Aster’s vision of delivering seamless, connected care.

By leveraging Checkout.com’s advanced payments network, which supports more than 145 currencies and a wide range of local payment methods, myAster now offers users a streamlined and secure transaction experience. The collaboration introduces an improved payment experience approval rates, enhanced fraud prevention, and a frictionless checkout process designed to meet the needs of Aster’s diverse patient base, including those accessing cross-border healthcare services.

Commenting on the partnership, Nalla Karunanithy, CEO – Aster Digital Health & Omnichannel, Aster DM Healthcare said, “This partnership with Checkout.com is a key milestone in our mission to make healthcare more accessible, connected, and convenient. Patients can now book appointments, healthcare packages, or pay for medicines and beauty products within myAster with complete ease and confidence. It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class, digital-first healthcare experience.”

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout.com, said, “Healthcare is a strategic focus area for Checkout.com, and this partnership with myAster reflects our continued investment in building a strong digital economy. By combining our digital payments capabilities with myAster’s digital ecosystem, we’re powering their performance through payments and supporting the delivery of fast, frictionless digital-first healthcare experiences.”

The partnership marks another milestone in Aster’s ongoing digital transformation journey. myAster has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive digital health ecosystem – connecting patients with doctors, Aster Pharmacies, home care and diagnostics through a single platform. The partnership with Checkout.com further enables Aster to build a unified, global-ready payment ecosystem across its network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, supporting both regional and international patients.

As Aster continues to redefine healthcare access through innovation, this integration underscores the group’s long-standing promise, We Will Treat You Well.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

For more information about Aster GCC, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Udhayan Sasidharan Nair

Manager - PR & Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Email: udhayan.nair@asterdmhealthcare.com

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver.

Headquartered in London and with 21 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.