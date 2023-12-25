Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Kababji, the authentic Lebanese grill hailing from Beirut, announces the opening of its new location in JBR at The Beach. Marking Kababji’s fifth branch in the UAE, the new location now offers its guests a family-oriented, enhanced dining experience, steeped in Lebanese tradition and authenticity, with kebabs and meats served fresh off the grill on the beachside.

Located on the iconic promenade, JBR’s The Beach sets the stage for a culinary journey as a vibrant destination that offers a picturesque backdrop for a unique dining experience. The restaurant is fitted with many distinct features including an open charcoal grill and a beautiful brick oven, both exposed to add a visual and aromatic experience to the guests. Utilized by the expert chefs, these facilities allow Kababji to deliver the highest quality foods through a variety of delectable platters.

Since its inception in Beirut in 1993, Kababji has been sourcing fresh ingredients to create its traditional menu items. Start your day right at Kababji The Beach, where doors open at 8 AM, inviting guests to relish an authentic Lebanese breakfast featuring freshly made, authentically crafted manakeesh, along with other early morning staples. Starting from AED 54, patrons can indulge in tempting Lunch Specials at the new branch all day long. The Family Chicken Meal Deal at AED 250 satisfies all, with sizzling grilled platters for a considerable crowd. For the health conscious customer, Kabaji also offers a wide range of dietary items through their Keto menu available as a low carb alternative.

Kababji’s The Beach branch is open from 8AM to 1AM every day. For reservations and orders call 600595951 and for more information visit the website https://www.kababjiarabia.com/ or social channels @Kababjiarabia.

About Kababji Grill:

Kababji is an authentic, healthy, fresh, innovative Lebanese Grill that opened in Beirut, Lebanon in 1993, with a commitment for high quality ingredients, authenticity, and fresh preparation with a variety of innovative settings. The brand opened its first store in the UAE in 2015, bringing its long-lasting heritage to guests with-in the region. Kababji Grill is operated by Eathos LTD. group in the UAE.

About Eathos LTD:

Eathos is a well-known operator and brand builder in the restaurant industry, credited with introducing several beloved dining concepts in Dubai, such as Sushi Art, Kababji, and Tortilla. As seasoned operators with vast experience in the industry, Eathos entered the UAE market in 2014 with a mission to launch high-quality casual and fast-casual dining establishments throughout the region. Over the years, Eathos has expanded its operations into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, launching an impressive 10 unique concepts in over 35 locations. Eathos' commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences remains unwavering, and as industry leaders, they continually strive to innovate and push the boundaries of creativity in the food industry, setting the standard for casual and fast-casual dining establishments in the Middle East.

