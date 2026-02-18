DUBAI – Multidisciplinary consultancy Khatib & Alami (K&A) has signed an agreement with Ajman University to establish an endowed academic chair in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Najib Khatib, Chairman & CEO of Khatib & Alami, and Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University. The initiative aims to create a sustainable academic endowment supporting scientific research, specialized teaching, and academic publishing in AI and Machine Learning.

As part of the program, K&A and Ajman University will host specialized conferences and training programs to attract top academic talent, bridge research with practical applications, support national development priorities, and contribute to a knowledge-based economy.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in knowledge and nurturing future talent,” said Dr. Najib Khatib. “It strengthens higher education and scientific research while driving innovation, improving the efficiency of engineering and planning solutions, and fostering cooperation between academia and the private sector.”

The collaboration highlights the growing intersection of architecture, technology, and AI, emphasizing research and innovation in engineering, design, and intelligent systems. In line with the UAE’s vision for an innovation-driven economy, the initiative demonstrates that sustained investment in education and advanced technologies is key to shaping resilient institutions, smarter cities, and sustainable progress. Through long-term research and knowledge transfer, K&A continues to transform academic insight into practical impact, creating lasting value for society and the national economy.

