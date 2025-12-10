​​​​​​United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and member of Dubai Holding, today announced the launch of Jumeirah Eco Village – a thoughtfully curated sustainability destination at Madinat Jumeirah designed to inspire sustainable living through engaging, educational experiences.

Jumeirah Eco Village offers a dedicated platform that brings to life Jumeirah’s initiatives in environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, food security, and responsible production. The destination supports the brand’s mission to curate distinctive and purposeful guest experiences through a curated journey that uses immersive storytelling and interactive exhibits.

Visitors are taken on a multi-sensory journey beginning with a homegrown beehive at Madinat Jumeirah, which offers insights into the essential role of pollinators in maintaining biodiversity. The experience continues through a hydroponic farm that demonstrates resource-efficient agricultural practices and showcases how sustainable food systems can be integrated into hospitality environments.

The destination also highlights Jumeirah’s extensive marine conservation work, including dedicated exhibits that showcase the brand’s Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project (DTRP), which has rescued, rehabilitated, and returned more than 2,320 turtles to the Arabian Gulf since 2004, as well as Jumeirah’s coral restoration programme. As part of its wider ocean stewardship, Jumeirah is nurturing over 1,400 coral fragments at the Jumeirah Al Naseem nursery and has already translocated more than 300 fragments to the sea, in addition to supporting DUBAI REEF – one of the world’s largest reef developments – where over 3,000 coral fragments have been established in offshore nurseries.

Alongside these initiatives, visitors can explore Jumeirah’s broader commitments to waste reduction, circularity, responsible sourcing, and decarbonisation. The experience concludes with a plastic-repurposing workshop, where guests are invited to transform existing plastic waste into new, functional products as part of the Jumeirah Recycle Hub powered by UAE-based climate tech start-up, Midori Network.

Commenting on the launch, Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said: “As we continue our global expansion, we remain committed to being a good neighbour and honouring the environment of every destination we call home. Jumeirah Eco Village is an immersive platform that showcases the work we are doing to advance our sustainability agenda. It reflects our ambition to drive meaningful, measurable impact across our People, Planet, and Governance pillars as outlined in our broader sustainability strategy, while providing a space to demonstrate, engage, and educate. Through this experience, we aim to inspire guests, colleagues, and the wider community to adopt more sustainable practices in their daily lives.”

In September 2025, Jumeirah partnered with environmental charity Ocean Generation to bring deeper marine environmental education to UAE schools. The UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy programme was piloted across five Dubai schools, making ocean science accessible to learners of different age groups, with a particular focus on younger generations.

The launch of Jumeirah Eco Village further strengthens the brand’s commitment to being a good neighbour, translating this mission into an immersive, on-site experience. Designed as a long-term initiative, Eco Village will continue to evolve in line with Jumeirah’s sustainability strategy and will serve as a foundation for future community engagement programmes, educational partnerships and conservation collaborations.

Jumeirah Eco Village will open to guests from 11 December 2025. For more information, please visit Jumeirah’s website or follow the journey on Jumeirah’s Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Threads and YouTube with the handle @Jumeirah.

