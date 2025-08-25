Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE’s leading retailers of electronics and home appliances, has announced the grand relaunch of two of its flagship showrooms -City Centre Sharjah and City Centre Deira in Dubai. Exclusive offers will be available at these stores until 31st August and 3rd September, at City Centre Sharjah and City Centre Deira, respectively.

With modernised layouts, improved visibility, and an enhanced customer experience, the relaunched stores, now open to the public, reflect Jumbo’s commitment to being the trusted tech destination for consumers across the Emirates.

With monthly footfall already reaching 22,000 and 9,000 at City Centre Deira and City Centre Sharjah, respectively, Jumbo expects double-digit growth following the relaunch, as both stores provide customers not only with the latest in electronics but also with a seamless, engaging, and rewarding shopping experience.

City Centre Sharjah

The City Centre Sharjah store now features a completely refreshed layout. The number of floor stands has doubled from six to twelve, creating more space for brands and products. The telecom, IT, and accessories sections have also expanded significantly to enhance the customer experience.

Customers can now enjoy a more immersive shopping environment, featuring digital communication screens, linear lighting, and a dedicated Honor brand stand, which strengthens the store’s telecom portfolio.

City Centre Deira

Meanwhile, the showroom at City Centre Deira in Dubai has also undergone a transformation, mainly with the introduction of expanded product Small Domestic Appliances and Audio Visual categories. The store now features appliances from renowned brands such as Dyson, Dreame, Moser, Tymo, Beurer, and Wahl. Additionally, customers can explore a comprehensive selection of televisions from leading manufacturers including Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, and TCL.

In terms of layout, the number of floor stands has more than doubled, increasing from fifteen to thirty-two. Each brand is now showcased on its own dedicated stand rather than in mixed displays. New digital screens have been installed to provide dynamic communication throughout the space, creating a more modern and welcoming ambiance for valued customers.

Grand Relaunch Offers

To celebrate the openings, Jumbo has introduced a series of exciting offers, available until 31st August at City Centre Sharjah and 3rd September at City Centre Deira. As part of the promotion, customers will receive an assured gift with every purchase. Those spending between AED 2,000 and AED 3,999 will receive a pair of Hyphen true wireless earbuds, while purchases of AED 4,000 or more will be rewarded with Sony’s WF-C500 true wireless earbuds. There are no category restrictions for this promotion, ensuring that customers enjoy rewards no matter what they purchase.

In addition, Jumbo has partnered with leading brands to offer exclusive benefits. Emirates NBD credit card holders can enjoy a 10% discount on purchases over AED 2,000, capped at AED 300, valid until 15th September. They can also take advantage of a 0% Easy Payment Plan for 18- and 24-month tenures on purchases of AED 1,000 or more, valid until 30th September.

Customers of Sharjah Islamic Bank can also avail a 10% discount on purchases of AED 1,000 and above, capped at AED 200, valid until 30th September. Further lifestyle partnerships add to the appeal, with AED 600 off travel bookings at Musafir.com, AED 500 off jewellery purchases at Tanishq with a minimum spend of AED 10,000, and AED 100 off purchases at Titan’s Mall of the Emirates store.

Speaking on the occasion, a Jumbo Electronics Ltd. spokesperson said: “Our customers have trusted Jumbo for decades, and these revamped showrooms are designed to meet the evolving expectations of today’s tech-savvy shoppers. With brighter layouts, dedicated brand zones, and new digital features, we’re creating an environment where customers can explore, compare, and experience technology in a way that is both convenient and inspiring. Combined with our strong launch offers and partnerships, these stores mark the next chapter of Jumbo’s journey to deliver unbeatable value and service across the UAE.”

For more information, including detailed terms and conditions, please visit, please visit https://www.jumbo.ae/.

About Jumbo Electronics Co.Ltd. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo.ae. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 51 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.

