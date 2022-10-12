Julius Baer, the leading Swiss wealth management group, has been granted a license from the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority to open its third Advisory Office in the Middle East in Doha, Qatar. The Bank and the Qatar Foundation also agreed on a partnership to support community impact engagements relating to youth.

Doha:– During a press conference at the Qatar National Library, and in the presence of Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO of Julius Baer, Régis Burger, Global Head Middle East & Africa, Julius Baer, Alireza Valizadeh, Chief Executive Officer, Julius Baer (Middle East) Ltd., and Slim Bouker, CEO of Julius Baer (QFC) LLC, the inauguration of the new Advisory Office in Doha has officially taken place today.

The new legal entity called Julius Baer (QFC) LLC commenced regular activities on 10 October 2022 and is located at Tornado Tower, Building 7 Street 810 Zone 60, Office A & B, 29th floor, Doha, Qatar.

Commenting on the inauguration of the Advisory Office in Qatar, Régis Burger, Global Head Middle East & Africa at Julius Baer said: “The Middle East represents an important growth region for Julius Baer and is today a key pillar of the Bank’s strategy. The expansion into Qatar further demonstrates our ambition and long-term commitment towards these markets. Over many years, Qatar’s story of growth has been impressive. I am confident that, with our new Advisory Office in Doha under the leadership of Slim Bouker, we will be very well positioned to bring Julius Baer’s value proposition to this esteemed market”.

Slim Bouker, CEO of Julius Baer (QFC) LLC, added: “I am thrilled to announce Julius Baer’s expansion into Qatar. The country has leveraged its natural resources to build a competitive economy with strong global trade ties and robust infrastructure. We see the emergence of a new generation of wealth in Qatar and we aim to use our expertise to the benefit of current and future generations of clients. I am also very pleased to announce our partnership with Qatar Foundation’s education initiative, WISE, which will focus on supporting community impact engagements relating to youth.”

Julius Baer has a long-standing history of supporting local communities via arts and culture initiatives or using education as a tool to reduce wealth inequality. The collaboration between Qatar Foundation and Julius Baer entails unlocking local learning ecosystems, supporting community development programs, promoting local art and artist communities, and advancing opportunities for informal learning. This partnership will be initially embodied through the upcoming activations including D'reesha Performing Arts Festival and Doha Learning Days during December 2022 and February 2023 respectively, bringing the community together through culture and education.

Julius Baer announced[1] earlier this year that it plans to tap into the Qatar market and appointed Slim Bouker to support the expansion and lead the Advisory Office once all regulatory approvals are in place.

Julius Baer has been present in the Middle East since 2004 and covers the region through offices in Dubai, Manama and now Doha. Its regional coverage is also managed via other hubs including Zurich, Geneva, and London.

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2022, assets under management amounted to CHF 428 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and around 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com.

About Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

About WISE:

WISE was established by Qatar Foundation in 2009 under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate, and purposeful action in education. Through the biennial summit, collaborative research and a range of on-going programs, WISE is a global reference in new approaches to education.

For more information on WISE you can visit: www.wise-qatar.org.