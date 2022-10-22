Cairo: In line with its strategy to rationalize consumption and diversify the resources used, Juhayna signed a contract with Karm Solar to establish a hybrid central power plant to generate and sell energy using solar panels, diesel generators and industrial batteries at the Al-Enmaa farm in Abu Minqar area in the New Valley. The partnership comes in line with number 12 and 13 of the sustainable development goals, which are responsible consumption and production, and climate action..

Juhayna and Karm Solar’s first cooperation took place in 2016, through which the first solar power generation and sale station for the private sector was established in El-Wahat El-Bahariya. Hence, the new cooperation aims at producing electricity from the central station, with a production capacity of 8.3 megawatts of solar energy, 10.8 megawatts of diesel and 27.5 megawatts per hour from the battery storage system. Thus, 65% of the energy consumed by Juhayna's El-Enmaa farm will be provided by solar energy and 35% by diesel generators.

On that occasion, Mr. Niels Thomson, CEO of Juhayna, said: “I am proud of our fruitful cooperation with Karm Solar, which I consider a new milestone in our success journey. This cooperation represents a unique model for partnerships that fight climate changes and find alternative energy sources that are environmentally friendly. Having said that, and as one of the leading Egyptian companies in the food and beverage sector, we look forward to being a role model in mitigating the environmental impact of our main activities and strengthening our efforts to meet the best local and international practices in this regard.”

Mr. Ahmed Zahran, CEO of Karm Solar, expressed his enthusiasm to start a new chapter in the extended partnership with Juhayna, with the aim of providing solar energy to the company in hard-to-reach areas. Through this partnership, Karm Solar will provide a solar energy network in the Abu Minqar area of Farafra and supply this network with electricity through solar energy.

It is worth mentioning that Juhayna and Karm Solar inaugurated the first solar power plant for the private sector in El-Wahat El-Bahariya back in 2016, which is the first of its kind in Egypt. The plant contributes to saving about 600,000 liters of diesel annually and avoiding the emission of about 1,620 tons of carbon dioxide annually, in addition to producing energy that covers 51% of the needs of the farms at peak hours.

