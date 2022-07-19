Abu Dhabi: Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for the new townhouses which will be part of the premium residential community at Souk Al Jubail on Jubail Island.

Set to be completed by March 2024, the project will see 150 unique elegant and spacious townhouses, ranging from two, three and four-bedroom units, being built to the highest quality and standards that will redefine the living experience for tenants and new homeowners.

The townhouses have been designed to offer flexibility and convenience for families with every home equipped with private parking space and en-suite facilities in every room. In addition, the townhouses will make the everyday lives easier given its close proximity to gyms, schools, supermarkets and entertainment venues.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC), which won the AED 220 million construction contract from JIIC, will be responsible for overseeing the development of the townhouses.

CSCEC, one the largest construction groups in the region, will undertake a range of infrastructure works, including sub-structure, superstructure, MEP works, finishing, facades and landscaping.

David Evans, Chief Development Officer at LEAD Development, said: “Today represents a significant milestone as we move another step forward to bringing to life 150 luxurious townhouses which will be a prime and stunning feature at Souk Al Jubail.

“As a company that is responsible for shaping Jubail Island into one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after residential destinations, we understand the importance of delivering projects on time and with construction getting underway means we are now on track to complete this within 22 months.

“New potential homeowners and investors who have placed their trust in us, can certainly be encouraged by these new developments and we believe that once this high-scale project is finished, Souk Al Jubail will become a truly magnificent and diverse residential community.”

The AED10 billion Jubail Island, a project owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD, will be home to an idyllic collection of six residential village estates located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island.

Nestled among the breath-taking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves, the landmark community will offer residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.