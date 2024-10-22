Dubai, UAE: e& UAE and Huawei have achieved a significant milestone by commercializing the 5G virtual network service based on 3GPP 5G-LAN technology under the 5G SA Option 2 architecture. This successful collaboration marks the first-ever commercial deployment of this, setting a new benchmark for telecom innovation and its first-ever global use for multicast uplink service. The successful implementation underscores the transformative potential of edge computing and highlights the importance of enriching vertical-focused service offerings in the telecommunications industry.

Enterprises across the UAE have long relied on traditional devices connected via Wi-Fi, accessing enterprise networks through fixed network access. However, the growing dependence on mobile networks for portable devices has led to significant challenges. High construction costs, unguaranteed user experience, and low corporate information security have been persistent issues. As digital transformation accelerates, enterprises are in dire need of solutions that offer greater flexibility, connectivity, scalability, security, and processing power.

The introduction of 5G-LAN technology is set to revolutionize enterprise network communications. By offering convenient management, flexible interoperability, and reliable communication, 5G-LAN technology addresses the key pain points of traditional enterprise networks. As mobile communications become increasingly integral to enterprise office systems, the need for seamless and secure digital services has never been greater. 5G-LAN technology rises to the occasion, providing enterprises with a robust solution that power not only enhances flexibility and connectivity but also ensures high security and processing power, paving the way for a brighter future in telecommunications.

5G technology is expanding the scope and reach of 3GPP-defined technologies, offering a multitude of applications across residential, office, enterprise, and factory environments. In these varied market segments, 5G is poised to provide services that mirror the functionalities of Local Area Networks (LANs) and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) but with the enhanced capabilities of 5G. This includes high performance, long-distance access, mobility, and security. The support for fundamental Ethernet transport requirements and any necessary modifications to accommodate a 5G-LAN-type service further solidifies the versatility of 5G technology.

The 5G MEC-based 5G-LAN technology enables e& UAE subscribers to experience a new level of service quality. This technology offers:

Higher Uplink Bandwidth: Ideal for specialized scenarios such as enterprise applications that require substantial data transfer capabilities.

Lowered User-Traffic Latency: This improvement is particularly beneficial for gaming experiences, including VR gaming, where latency can significantly impact user experience.

Increased Security: 5G-LAN technology protects enterprise data and communications against potential threats by adhering to industry best practices.

Private Mobile LAN Services: These services are based on 5G terminal connection capabilities and essential 5G network services, allowing enterprise administrators to manage terminals flexibly as they were within the intranet.

5G-LAN technology empowers enterprise administrators to manage terminals with unprecedented ease. Terminals are perceived as being within the intranet, enabling seamless management. The technology allows for connecting enterprise headquarters with branches, interworking mobile and fixed terminals, and direct mobile terminal communication via user planes. It also supports local shunting, ensuring efficient and effective network operations.

One of the standout features of 5G-LAN technology is its ability to provide a virtual LAN experience through mobile network access. This eliminates the need for costly hardware investments and maintenance contracts, making it an attractive option for large and small UAE enterprises. By replacing traditional Wi-Fi networks in enterprise campus scenarios with 5G-LAN, businesses can significantly reduce network construction and maintenance costs while benefiting from the enhanced capabilities of 5G technology.

5G-LAN technology is designed to cater to enterprises' diverse needs. Key requirements such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) experiences, closed group facilities, IP and Ethernet PDU support, and multicast and broadcast transport capabilities are addressed. Additionally, 5G-LAN technology provides the added benefit of 5G-based mobility, ensuring that enterprises can maintain seamless connectivity regardless of physical location.

Another significant 5G-LAN technology application is its integration with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services. 5G FWA offers higher throughput in both downlink and uplink, as well as reduced latency compared to 4G. With the new 5G-LAN capabilities, e& can now offer 5G SA FWA that provides Layer 2 transport services equivalent to existing fiber broadband offerings. This integration represents a significant advancement in the telecommunications industry, offering enterprises a powerful and flexible alternative to traditional fixed broadband services.

Traditional enterprise local networks rely on LAN as the primary networking unit for local hosts or terminals, where devices communicate at Layer 2 through broadcast messages. However, in traditional wireless networks, only Layer 3 interworking is typically supported, necessitating the deployment of AR routers to implement Layer 3 to Layer 2 data conversion. This deployment process can be complex and costly. 5G-LAN technology mitigates these challenges by enabling Layer 2 switching for 5G devices, eliminating the need for specialized AR (access routers), and simplifying network infrastructure.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Core Networks and Platforms at e& UAE, commented, “The commercialization of 5G virtual network services based on 3GPP 5G-LAN technology by e& UAE and Huawei marks a pivotal moment in the telecommunications industry. This pioneering deployment not only positions the UAE at the forefront of technological innovation but also sets a new standard for enterprise connectivity solutions in the Middle East. As enterprises continue to embrace digital transformation, adopting 5G-LAN technology will be instrumental in meeting their evolving needs and driving regional efficiency, security, and growth.”

