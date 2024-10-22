Dubai, UAE – Today marks the official launch of PetWatch, a groundbreaking app designed specifically for the growing population of pet owners in the UAE. As the demand for dependable pet care surges—accelerated by a 25% rise in pet ownership over the past five years—PetWatch steps in to bridge the gap by connecting pet owners with certified sitters, all while prioritizing a community-first approach.

A recent PetWatch survey revealed that over 68% of pet owners expressed concerns regarding the reliability of pet sitters. PetWatch alleviates these anxieties by establishing a new standard of pet care, where each pet sitter on the platform is thoroughly vetted, trained, and certified through a rigorous program to ensure they meet the highest standards of pet care.

“PetWatch was created out of a genuine need among pet owners. We understand the worries that arise when leaving a beloved pet behind,” said Monja Madan, Founder of PetWatch. “Our platform connects pet owners with trusted sitters and builds a community where pets are cherished as family. With love, trust, and safety at its core, we strongly believe PetWatch app will reform pet care in the UAE.”

What Makes PetWatch Unique are its key qualities such as:

Certified Pet Sitters: Every sitter on PetWatch undergoes tailored training through our mandatory Pet Sitter Training Program, ensuring they acquire essential skills for providing top-notch pet care.

Vetting and Accreditation: The PetWatch team personally verifies each registered pet sitter's information, including ID checks and in-person meetings, adding a crucial layer of trust for pet owners.

Hands-On Experience and Ongoing Education: Our sitters receive practical training from professional vets and dog trainers, gaining real-world experience with pets of various breeds and behaviors and preparing them for any situation.

Community Engagement and Support: PetWatch fosters a supportive community by offering Specialist Customer Support daily, ensuring pet sitters and owners can access professional advice and resources whenever needed.

Other key features include:

Personalized Pet Profiles: To tailor experience by highlighting your pet’s unique needs and preferences.

Pet Owner and Sitter Profiles: Comprehensive profiles facilitate better matching based on shared values and pet care philosophies.

Pet Vaccination Records & Reminders: To stay organized with essential vaccination histories and receive timely reminders for upcoming vaccinations.

In-App Chat & Media Sharing: To Foster open communication with sitters and share updates about your pet’s activities.

GPS Tracking: To monitor your pet's location for peace of mind during sitters' care.

Pet Care Checklist: To ensure every aspect of pet care is covered with customizable checklists for sitters.

Easy Payment Options: To effortlessly handle transactions through the app for a smooth experience.

The unique features of PetWatch not only address prevalent issues such as trust deficits and time constraints and foster a sense of community among pet lovers. Pet owners can quickly locate certified sitters, set bookings, and communicate effectively - ensuring their furry friends are always in capable hands.

“By combining certified expertise with robust community engagement, PetWatch empowers pet owners and sitters alike,” added Madan. “PetWatch represents more than just a platform; it’s a movement toward a better way to care for our pets.”

In its commitment to continuous improvement, PetWatch plans to integrate health tracking tools and educational resources into its platform, providing pet owners with valuable insights on their pets' health and behavior.

About PetWatch

PetWatch is a community-oriented app dedicated to connecting UAE pet owners with trained and certified pet sitters. By offering a trusted, comprehensive platform, PetWatch effectively addresses the core concerns of pet owners—ensuring reliable care, safety, and a sense of belonging within a supportive community. The app is now available for download on both iOS and Android.

