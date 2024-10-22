New on-demand EV charge service will be available to retail and commercial customers in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: CAFU, the world’s leading vehicle energy delivery and vehicle service platform, has announced it is expanding its offering to include a new electric vehicle charging solution, supporting the UAE’s shift towards green mobility.

CAFU, the region’s first on-demand car and vehicle service SuperApp, will soon enable drivers of electric vehicles to order the EV charging service to a location of their choice. Customers will be able to choose from two options – a mobile premium on-demand EV charging solution, similar to the model CAFU currently operates with, or a mobile pop-up self-service which will be a trailer-based charging service option. Both options will be fast-charging and vehicle-agnostic, meaning the chargers can power any make and model of electric vehicle.

Alaa El-Huni, Chief Business Officer at CAFU said: “It’s an exciting time for us at CAFU, as we prepare to launch our new EV charging solution in the Middle East, after first launching the service in Canada in 2023. As a homegrown brand, it gives us great pride to offer this service to our customers here, enabling them to benefit from the convenience and efficiency we already provide with our fuel delivery service. We aim to support the UAE’s drive to move to sustainable transport by enhancing options for recharging, further encouraging drivers to switch to EVs and reduce the impact of carbon emissions on our environment.”

The new EV charging service will leverage the same class-leading AI-driven tech solution already used with the fuel delivery service and is accessed via CAFU’s Internet of Things-enabled platform. The service will not only be made available to individual consumers via the CAFU app, but also to fleets who want to switch to EV use but face high costs and long lead times for installing charging stations at their depots. The addition of semi-mobile locations to CAFU’s network allows direct current fast chargers (DCFCs) to scale faster by removing the reliance on grid power and reducing costs and lead times.

A key element of the launch of the EV charging solution is a new partnership with Audi, which will see CAFU become the official UAE charging partner for the brand starting 2025. René Koneberg, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: “Our partnership with CAFU represents a natural evolution in Audi’s pursuit of redefining the electric vehicle experience. By bringing innovative solutions like mobile EV charging directly to our customers, we are addressing one of the key concerns in electric mobility—charging accessibility. This collaboration ensures that Audi drivers can enjoy the freedom and convenience of charging wherever they are, further enhancing the seamless transition to electric driving.”

Adoption of EVs is on the rise, with the recent implementation of a unified fee structure – standardizing costs for charging EVs – indicating a growing demand for such cars, with continued governmental support likely to drive further sales. Consultants PwC expect the EV adoption rate to double from 3 to 6% by 2025, with a 22% uptake by 2035. Tech-enabled solutions such as the CAFU EV charging service ensure demand for charging stations is met, particularly for DCFCs, which are often busy and experience queues at peak times. Delivering on CAFU’s convenience promise, CAFU aims to help reduce congestion, giving driver’s back precious time.

Alaa El-Huni concluded: “As an innovative start-up bridging the worlds of mobility and tech to offer a unique value proposition, we are proud to be supporting electrification, enabling decarbonization of transport and contributing to the achievement of sustainable transport goals in the UAE. In leveraging technology and innovation, we are committed to delivering vehicle solutions that make people’s lives easier, while making a positive impact in sustainability, enabling a better future for us all.”

About CAFU:

CAFU is one of the world’s leading global energy delivery and vehicle services platforms. Since its launch in Dubai in 2018, CAFU has continued to drive innovation, champion convenience, and give back to its customers the most precious commodity of all – time.

Recognized as leading innovator in driving new delivery services in Fast Company ME’s 2022 “Most Innovative Companies” list and ranked number two in the 2023 LinkedIn Top Startups List, CAFU continues to make life better through greater car connectivity, predictive-enabled features, and innovation evolving the consumer experience and ease of use to make operating a car simpler and smarter.

Beginning with on-demand refueling, CAFU continues to disrupt the status quo, connecting customers to an ever-growing roster of convenience-driven services, including on-demand car washes, battery, tyre, and engine oil change services delivered anytime, anywhere. The CAFU application is available to download on Android and iOS. To find out more, visit https://www.cafu.com.

