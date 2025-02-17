Abu Dhabi, UAE: Jubail Island and LEAD Development have been recognised by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality for achieving an outstanding health and safety milestone, having completed 12 million man-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

This remarkable achievement was accomplished exclusively for infrastructure works, including bridges, in collaboration with Gulf Contractors Company (GCC). The award was presented by Abu Dhabi City Municipality, and received by Engineer Abdulla Saeed Al Shamsi, General Manager of Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC).

“We are grateful to Abu Dhabi City Municipality for this significant award,” said Eng. Al Shamsi. “This recognition underscores the successful collaboration between our team, our partners at GCC, and all stakeholders. Prioritising the safety and well-being of our workforce is paramount. We are committed to maintaining the highest health and safety standards, and this award reflects the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.”

Owned by JIIC and developed and managed by LEAD Real Estate Developer, Jubail Island comprises six residential villages nestled among the breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves. The low-density, low-impact landmark community offers residents every convenience and amenity, seamlessly blending sustainable living, luxury, and wellness in an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape.

The Jubail Island development will be an idyllic collection of villages located between Yas Island and Saadiyat Island and will become Abu Dhabi’s leading sanctuary designed to appeal to wellness and nature enthusiasts, positioned amid the rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

The luxury project will offer wholesome F&B outlets and a wide range of amenities, including a beach club, a business centre, a school, a supermarket, a nursery, a specialised clinic, sports facilities, community centres, and other commercial establishments.

