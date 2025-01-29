Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel (JSIS), a leading force in the region’s industrial sector, recently hosted an exclusive event at its Liwa facility in North Al Batinah to advocate for the use of steel slag as a sustainable alternative in commercial construction. The gathering, attended by the Governor of North Al Batinah, other senior dignitaries from the region and Muscat Governorate, as well as industry experts and key decision-makers, highlighted JSIS’s dedication to advancing environmentally responsible practices.

In line with Oman Vision 2040’s focus on sustainability and resource efficiency, the event showcased steel slag, a by-product of steel production, as an innovative and eco-friendly solution for road construction and infrastructure projects. By promoting its adoption, JSIS seeks to reduce dependency on natural stone aggregates, safeguard Oman’s natural reserves, and drive the nation’s transition toward a circular economy. Notably, the steel slag roads have been effectively implemented in countries like the USA, Germany, and Japan, showcasing its environmental and economic benefits while preserving ecosystems in mining regions. It has been tried, tested and approved for use commercially for some decades.

Some advantages of using Steel Slag Aggregates over Natural aggregates in Road construction:

Savings in water per Km of road construction 396 kL with slag as compared to 605 kL naturally Reduction in CO2 emissions Total CO2 intensity (including Scope 1, 2 and 3) of Natural Aggregates: per km of 9m road. CO2 intensity of 30 kg/ton of Natural Aggregate and 4 kg/ton of slag aggregate Higher compressive strength 21 N/mm2

Commenting on the initiative, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Al Batinah, said, “Environmental sustainability is one of Oman’s top priorities and serves as a fundamental pillar of Oman Vision 2040. Implementing strategic environmental programs is among the most vital means to achieve various developmental objectives, particularly in the industrial sectors. The Sultanate reaffirms its commitment to strengthening responsible environmental practices in alignment with global sustainability goals and the United Nations 2030 Agenda.”

His Excellency further emphasized the importance of adopting innovative solutions to minimize environmental impact, stating: “For instance, utilizing steel slag not only helps in reducing long-term environmental impact but also accelerates the transition towards more efficient and sustainable resource utilization.”

Highlighting global trends in this field, he added: “Many regions worldwide are increasingly adopting steel slag as a sustainable and resource-efficient option. As an ambitious nation with a forward-looking vision, Oman is keen to keep pace with these advancements. By incorporating steel slag into industrial processes, we have a significant opportunity to curb emissions, reduce waste, and contribute to the development of a cleaner and more sustainable circular economy.”

Mr. Harssha Shetty, CEO of JSIS, emphasized the role of steel slag in supporting Oman’s environmental objectives, stating, "With growing global environmental concerns, it is imperative for industries to embrace sustainable practices in resource management and production. The construction sector, in particular, must prioritize eco-friendly solutions to address the environmental impact of traditional methods. At JSIS, we are at the forefront of these developments, leveraging innovative approaches to optimize resource utilization while delivering high-quality products that support greener practices. Through initiatives like these, JSIS is proud to contribute to building a cleaner future for Oman while driving sustainability across varied sectors."

Echoing Mr. Shetty’s sentiments, Mr. Prakash Chaudhari, COO of JSIS, added, “Steel slag offers a viable and environmentally sound alternative to natural aggregates while providing a steady supply of high-quality materials for infrastructure projects. Globally, steel slag has been proven effective in preserving ecosystems and reducing the environmental footprint of construction. By championing such innovative solutions, JSIS not only addresses critical environmental challenges but also strengthens its position as a forward-thinking contributor to Oman’s sustainable development goals.”

By hosting such events, JSIS actively encourages local companies to explore the untapped potential of steel slag and advocate for its broader adoption in future projects. The event featured comprehensive presentations that highlighted the various advantages of steel slag, particularly its role in ecosystem protection. Repurposing this by-product significantly reduces the need for mining natural aggregates, which is often linked to environmental degradation, including deforestation, habitat loss, and soil erosion. Additionally, using steel slag helps mitigate dust pollution, improving air quality and fostering a healthier ecological balance. The event also introduced innovative applications, such as using steel slag to fill open-pit mines in the North Al Batinah Governorate, providing a proactive solution to prevent acid mine drainage, and further reinforcing JSIS’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

With its unwavering focus on innovation and sustainability, JSIS continues to shape a progressive industrial landscape, fostering partnerships and solutions that contribute to a resilient, environmentally conscious future for Oman.

Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (JSIS) is a premier steel manufacturing company based in the Sultanate of Oman. As a key player in the region's industrial sector, JSIS is dedicated to supporting Oman Vision 2040 by fostering local economic growth and driving sustainable development. With state-of-the-art facilities at SOHAR Port and Freezone, JSIS specializes in producing high-quality steel products, including rebars, billets, and wire rods, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Since its establishment in 2010, the company has achieved significant milestones, such as commissioning advanced Direct Reduction, Steel Melt Shop, and Rolling Mill plants. JSIS also champions sustainability through innovative circular economy projects like slag recycling for brick production. Committed to operational efficiency, safety, and environmental stewardship, JSIS continues to strengthen Oman’s non-oil GDP while maintaining strong partnerships with local stakeholders and creating lasting value for its employees, customers, and community.