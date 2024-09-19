Jordan Green Ammonia LLC (JGA), a company operating in the renewable energy sector, signed Land Use Agreements this week with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC). These agreements initiate next phase of studies for the construction of a green ammonia production facility, which will include, among others, a photovoltaic farm and green ammonia production installation. This project aims to advance the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia in Jordan.

Green Energy Solutions in Jordan

The agreements reaffirms JGA's commitment to establishing a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to producing green hydrogen and green ammonia using renewable energy sources. This initiative aligns with Jordan's strategic vision of fostering a low-carbon economy and expanding the country's capabilities in renewable energy production. By harnessing Jordan's abundant solar resources, the project will significantly contribute to global efforts in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable industrial development.

The agreements were formally signed on behalf of Jordan Green Ammonia LLC (JGA) by Dr. Wael Suleiman, Chairman of the Board; on behalf of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) by Ramzi Kabariti, Commissioner for Youth and Entrepreneurship; and on behalf of the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) by its CEO, H.E. Hussein Al-Safadi.

Dr. Wael Suleiman, Chairman of the Board of Jordan Green Ammonia, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "This is a significant step in Jordan's renewable energy journey. Our partnership with ASEZA and ADC will position Jordan as one of the leaders in green hydrogen and ammonia production, driving economic growth while addressing the global demand for clean energy solutions."

Strategic Partnership and Government Support

The signed agreements signifies a collaborative effort between Jordan Green Ammonia and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, acting on behalf of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The project originated from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR) and JGA in October 2023.

Under the terms of this agreement, JGA has been granted all necessary facilities within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone to conduct feasibility studies and proceed with project implementation.

Project Scope

The project, estimated to produce between 100,000 and 300,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually, will involve a combination of modern technologies, including electrolysis powered by renewable energy, seawater desalination, and advanced energy storage systems. The primary objective is to develop an off-grid, self-sustained energy system to power the entire ammonia plant, ensuring minimal environmental impact and optimal energy efficiency.

Dr. Marlena Krohn, Vice-Chairman of the Board of JGA, highlighted the innovative nature of the project: "Our approach to green ammonia production is groundbreaking. By integrating solar energy with advanced battery storage and hydrogen compression systems, we aim to revolutionize the production process, making it both sustainable and scalable."

Next Steps and Long-Term Vision

Up to this point in the project, JGA has delivered both the Technical Report and the Pre-feasibility Study, while the Jordanian company Dar Al-Handasah has completed the Environmental Impact Assessment.

With the resolution approved unanimously by the Board of Directors, JGA is now poised to conduct comprehensive feasibility studies and finalize engineering designs over the coming months. The project will be developed in stages, starting with site assessment and leading to construction and full operation, which is planned in 5 years' time.

The partnership underscores Jordan’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and its growing role in the global green energy transition. By 2029, the Jordan Green Ammonia facility is expected to be a significant contributor to both local and international clean energy markets, providing environmentally friendly solutions for industrial and energy needs.

About Jordan Green Ammonia LLC

Jordan Green Ammonia LLC is a forward-thinking energy company committed to advancing renewable energy projects in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The company specializes in the production of green hydrogen and ammonia using technology powered by renewable energy sources.

Taking into consideration that the project's construction phases are expected to create over 8,000 job opportunities and approximately 700 permanent positions.

About ASEZA



The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) is a governmental institution established in 2001 to oversee the development and management of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone. ASEZA focuses on promoting economic growth, investment, and sustainable development in the region, making Aqaba a globally competitive destination for trade, tourism, and industry.

About ADC

The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) is the central development arm for the Aqaba Special Economic Zone. Established in 2004, ADC is responsible for infrastructure development and strategic investment projects within the zone. Its mission is to stimulate private sector investment and promote economic growth by providing world-class facilities and services.

For further information, please contact:

Jordan Green Ammonia LLC

Email: office@jga.jo