As part of its social responsibility, Jordan Ahli Bank announced the launch of its new initiative entitled “Al-Ahli Ahlkum”, participating in the world’s celebrations on the occasion of the International Day for the Elderly and in conjunction with the World Mental Health Day, where the Bank, in cooperation with Naua/ a Crown Prince Foundation Initiative, hosted a number of the elderly who were taken from their home to spend a day rich in exciting activities at Ne’meh kitchen, a project of The Princess Taghrid Institute for Development And Training, where the Bank’s employees volunteering within the volunteer program “Kulna Ahl” worked hand in hand with their elderly guests to prepare the lunch, sit around the dining table, exchange interesting conversations together, and concluded the day with a photo-op and symbolic gifts presented by the bank.

This initiative came to raise awareness of societal issues specifically related to the elderly and highlight the need to improve their lives, including the communities in which they live. Their enjoyment of mental health in old age contributes to the development of their functional capabilities, which will enable them to enjoy and maintain wellness.

Commenting on this, the CEO/General Manager of the Jordan Ahli Bank, Mohammad Musa Daoud, expressed his pleasure in launching this initiative, which targets the elderly, as it has a significant impact on social and economic development, as well as the importance of making mental health care a tangible reality, in pursuit of a better future for all.

-Ends-