Amman, Jordan - Jordan Ahli Bank proudly announces the launch of Qawn, Jordan's first-of-its-kind social payment app, revolutionizing the way users send and receive money through built-in chat capabilities. Now available for download on Android and iPhone devices, Qawn caters to both individual users and merchants, offering a wide range of innovative financial services.

One key feature of Qawn is its integration with CliQ, the national payment switch in Jordan, enabling businesses to accept payments at a reduced cost. The app also empowers Jordanians to open a bank account remotely without the need to visit a branch, with a streamlined onboarding process that takes only five minutes to complete.

Nidal Khalifeh, Chief Innovation Officer at Jordan Ahli Bank, elaborated on Qawn's vision: "Our aim is to help people prosper by creating a social financial experience that addresses real-life problems with cutting-edge technology. Money is inherently social, and we want to reinvent digital money with a social aspect. Our app is designed to be secure, user-friendly, and to offer guidance with a focus on technology."

Qawn's user-centric approach allows individuals to send and receive money, request payments through chat, or use QR (Quick Response) scan for hassle-free financial management. With support for both Arabic and English languages, Qawn is accessible to a diverse user base.

Dr. Ahmad Alhussien, CEO of Jordan ahli Bank, added, "We are committed to enhancing our users' financial experiences and wealth by guiding them towards prosperity and growth. Our brand strategy revolves around honesty, transparency, and addressing real-life issues by actively listening to our users."

Qawn also caters to businesses of all sizes, offering seamless integration with CliQ to accept payments and manage finances effectively. Business users can easily download the app on any device and complete the onboarding process in a matter of minutes.

Saad Mouasher, the Chairman of Jordan ahli Bank, announced: “Our bank was recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the top 50 companies that are changing the world in 2020, thanks to our shared prosperity model. This model reflects our Qawn vision, which aims to help people thrive and grow. We use the term ‘people’ instead of ‘clients’ to emphasize our inclusive and holistic approach. Qawn will be a platform that creates value and opportunities for everyone.”

About Jordan Ahli Bank

Jordan Ahli Bank is a leading financial institution with a rich national heritage and identity, committed to promoting shared prosperity and sustainable economic development in Jordan. It provides innovative banking products and exceptional, high-quality services to meet diverse banking needs and requirements. With a wide array of specialized products and services, the bank delivers added value and efficiency while ensuring the highest levels of customer care and satisfaction.

Website: www.ahli.com

About Qawn

Qawn is a groundbreaking social payment app that enables users to send and receive money effortlessly through built-in chat. Integrated with CliQ, a local payment switch in Jordan, Qawn is an ideal financial solution for businesses of all sizes. The app allows all Jordanians to open a bank account remotely, with a swift onboarding process that takes just five minutes to complete. Supporting both Arabic and English languages, Qawn is designed to be accessible to a wide range of users.

For more information, visit the Qawn website at www.qawn.com

