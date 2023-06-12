Amman, Jordan: Jordan Ahli Bank, a leading Jordanian financial institution with a 67-year legacy, has signed an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Mastercard that covers the bank’s full portfolio in Jordan and Palestine.

Mastercard and Jordan Ahli Bank initiated their partnership in 1993 with the launch of the Mastercard Gold credit card, and have since introduced the Executive Business Mastercard, tailored to the needs of small and medium businesses. Through this strategic agreement, Mastercard will develop a comprehensive retail offering and launch value-added services to support and expand Jordan Ahli Bank’s product portfolio.

“As a bank with a disruptive innovation mindset and dedication to maintaining the highest standards of customer experience, we are pleased to appoint Mastercard as our exclusive partner for all our issuing activities. The company has made its mark in servicing the Jordanian market and bringing payment flexibility, convenience, and security to local consumers. The new collaboration will allow us to enhance our portfolio, provide our customers with access to a wide range of benefits and experiences, and accelerate our journey towards shared prosperity,” said Dr. Ahmad Alhussein, CEO/General Manager of Jordan Ahli Bank.

“Mastercard is dedicated to driving the transition towards a cashless economy in Jordan and Palestine. This landmark partnership will strengthen our long-standing relationship with Jordan Ahli Bank, reinforcing our commitment to supporting them on their new digital transformation journey. I am confident that our collaboration will elevate the payment experience of the bank’s customers, address their evolving needs, and accelerate the adoption of innovative payment methods,” said Khalid Elgibali, Division President, MENA, Mastercard.

Jordan Ahli Bank, founded in 1955 as East Jordan’s first national bank continues to play a pivotal role in the growth and evolution of the country’s financial sector, employing its ambitious vision to drive the banking industry forward. The new agreement consolidates Mastercard’s position as the partner of choice for digital banking ecosystems in the region.

