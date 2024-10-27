Amman, Jordan — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an agreement with MNG Airlines, extending its longstanding maintenance partnership with the Turkish cargo carrier for performing C-checks during 2025.

Under this agreement, Joramco will perform maintenance checks on A330 and A321 freighters. Signed at the MRO Europe 2024 event, this extended partnership reaffirms Joramco’s position as the strategic partner of MNG Airlines.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “Here at Joramco, we are truly pleased to continue and expand our partnership with MNG Airlines. This agreement reflects the deep trust of our customers in what Joramco has to offer and helps us take our partnership to the next level. We look forward to even more deep-seated collaboration in the future.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).