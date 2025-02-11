Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), is pleased to share the expansion of its maintenance agreement with the global delivery company, DHL, delivering even more of its remarkable services to the global client.

This agreement covers the duration of January 2025 until May 2026, under which Joramco will perform C checks and multi-heavy maintenance on 12 aircraft. The new agreement will include the A330 to alongside the A300—for the first time. The announcement was made at the MRO Middle East 2025 event, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two companies.

Commenting on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, said, “At Joramco, we strive to build long lasting partnerships. We are proud of this successful relationship, as it reflects our customers trust in us. This partnership also highlights our extensive experience in maintaining cargo aircraft, itis our absolute pleasure to continue providing our exceptional maintenance services to DHL, exploring new avenues of collaboration in the future.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramcoJoramco

Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy