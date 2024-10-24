Amman, Jordan: Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed a new agreement with BBN Airlines a leading provider of ACMI and charter services.

Under this partnership, Joramco provides its expertise in performing heavy checks on A320 aircraft. The agreement, which is set to commence in February 2025, marks the start of a valuable business relationship between the two companies.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, said, “We are pleased to embark on a new journey with BBN Airlines. This agreement demonstrates Joramco’s position in the MRO market, cementing its status as a leading provider of MRO services. We are excited to explore new opportunities for collaboration in the future.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the; Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 5 hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).