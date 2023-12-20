Amman, Jordan – Joramco Academy, a subsidiary of Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has recently announced the commencement of its new academic year, with two new classes.

The semester commenced in November after a successful campaign aimed at promoting the academy’s educational program. The campaign was designed to attract potential students and support youth and decrease unemployment rates in Jordan.

Commenting on this occasion, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “The academy is thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the newest group of students. We are excited to guide them through their four-year journey, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the future workforce. Our aim is to cultivate a talented pool of individuals who will bring invaluable competencies and contribute to the growth of this field. We eagerly anticipate their success and impact in shaping the future of our company.”

About Joramco:

With more than 50 years of experience, Joramco has built a solid track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes five hangars that can accommodate up to 17 aircraft. Joramco is certified by many international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (JCARC).

For more information about Joramco and Joramco Academy, please visit the links below:

Jormaco Website: https://www.joramco.com.jo/

Joramco Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco

Joramco LinkedIn Account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/joramco

Joramco Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/joramco

Joramco Academy Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/joramco.academy

Joramco Academy Instagram Account: https://instagram.com/joramco.academy