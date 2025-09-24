Dammam – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: With the Support of the Ministry of Energy, Jolt Green Chemical Industries, a Saudi–Spanish joint venture between Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry and Jolt Solutions (Spain), has signed an agreement with Dyar Al-Safwah Engineering Consultants to carry out the engineering works and supervise the construction of its new plant at King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in the Eastern Province. The project supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in green hydrogen, local content development, and technology transfer

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Arturo, representing Jolt Solutions; Dr. Khodran Al-Zahrani, CEO of Dyar Al-Safwah; Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani, CEO of Jolt Green Chemical Industries; and Dr. Said Jubran Al-Qahtani, Chairman of Green Electrodes Consortium.

Dr. Said Al-Qahtani affirmed that the plant will serve as a platform for technology localization and the empowerment of national talent, thereby strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for green technologies. He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Energy, noting that its support and encouragement during previous visits played a pivotal role in motivating the company to bring this technology to the Kingdom and localize it.

Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani emphasized the company’s commitment to building a world-class facility that enhances the Kingdom’s role as a regional hub for advanced technologies, while Dr. Khodran Al-Zahrani expressed his delight in Dyar Al-Safwah’s participation in this pioneering industrial project with its engineering expertise.

The plant will specialize in the production and refurbishment of high-performance catalyst-coated electrodes. It will also contribute to the Kingdom’s programs in green hydrogen, petrochemicals, refining, water treatment, eFuel, battery projects, water desalination, disinfection, chlor-alkali, and pipeline protection.

The plant is scheduled to commence operations in the second quarter of 2027. It will feature advanced automated production lines, dedicated research and development laboratories, and adopt environmentally friendly solutions such as wastewater reuse and solar integration. At full operational capacity, the plant will supply more than 750,000 square meters of electrodes annually.