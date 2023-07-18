Dubai, UAE – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will open seven interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world, including locations in Dubai, UAE, Seoul, South Korea and New York, U.S. At these spaces, visitors can explore the latest mobile device innovations from Samsung after their unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked, which will be held in Seoul on July 26.

“We’re excited to offer visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the latest Galaxy ecosystem and see first-hand how it can enrich their everyday lives,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to welcoming all those who visit to an interactive and personalized setting at one of our global Galaxy Experience Spaces.”

Samsung invites consumers to ‘Join the flip side’ and explore a new way of thinking and living, built on a foundation of openness and inclusion that goes beyond the boundaries of what was previously possible.

Fans can visit the fun and colorful open market-themed spaces to get hands-on with the latest devices, see the potential of Galaxy’s connected ecosystem and participate in interactive exhibits. Visitors will learn more about the design breakthroughs that make the latest Galaxy devices possible, exploring some of their newest features and how they excel at tasks such as gaming and multi-content viewing on upcoming Galaxy devices. Visitors can also lean into their creative sides with customizable and playful designs and sets, as well as experience typical in-store functions as if they were shopping using a web-based app, thanks to technology from Samsung Wallet.

In select Galaxy Experience Spaces, visitors can enjoy limited-time only Samsung merchandise giveaways. After downloading the Galaxy Experience App, consumers can accumulate points through interacting with the store — like checking in at the store on the app or participating in space activities. Users can then shop for giveaway items with their collected points on the app.

To find out more about Galaxy Unpacked and the Galaxy Experience Spaces, please visit this link.

Galaxy Experience Space venues:

Dubai: July 27 – August 28 at Dubai Mall, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Seoul: July 28 – August 20 at 41-1, Seongsui-ro 7-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Busan: July 28 – August 20 at 5, Gwanganhaebyeon-ro 255beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan, Republic of Korea

New York: July 26 – August 20 at 50 W 34th St., New York, NY 10001, U.S.

Berlin: July 26 – August 22 at Mall of Berlin, Leipziger Pl. 12, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Paris: July 26 – August 22 at Westfield Les 4 Temps, 15 Parv. de la Défense, 92092 Puteaux, France

Bangkok: July 26 – August 20 at Central world, 999/9 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

