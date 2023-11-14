Savings are Equivalent to 80 million Riyals and Planting 3 million Trees

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA), a leading provider of integrated solutions that include HVAC equipment, fire and security systems, building management systems and controls in the MENA region, has achieved remarkable energy efficiency results in its projects over the past two years. The company has reduced energy consumption in its projects by 263 gigawatt hours annually, reducing their operational costs by over 80 million Saudi riyals, which is equivalent to planting 3 million trees and saving the national economy 432 thousand barrels of oil.

Johnson Controls Arabia is also set to showcase its leading solutions at two key industry events: the 7th RetrofitTech Saudi Summit (Nov 14-15) and the 14th Real Estate Development Summit (Nov 15-16) in Riyadh. With a guaranteed 25-30% reduction in energy consumption and a 4 to 6-year ROI, the company will spotlight its retrofit services, which make up 80% of its business, emphasizing their role in modernizing systems. The press release will also highlight Johnson Controls Arabia's energy-saving (ESCO) and aftermarket services, providing tailored solutions for diverse sectors and budgets.

Dr. Mohanad Al-Shaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, said: "At Johnson Controls Arabia, we're dedicated to advancing ambitious national goals on carbon emissions and climate change. Our products thrive on global technological trends, boasting extended lifespans through advanced retrofit and aftermarket services. With a robust portfolio and a skilled team, we stay at the forefront, aligning seamlessly with the evolving needs of local and regional businesses."

"We have recently initiated a comprehensive modernization process for the ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration system of a distinguished commercial center in Riyadh, enabling an annual reduction in energy consumption costs by approximately SAR 900K. Replacing the project’s outdated chillers and pumps with state-of-the-art cooling management systems will also yield a tangible return on investment within a period of 4 to 6 years," Al-Shaikh added.

Retrofit projects hold significant importance for HVAC systems as they ensure the sustainability and efficacy of these solutions and contribute to the reduction their operational costs on the long run.

Johnson Controls Arabia ensures HVAC solutions' long-term sustainability and ROI with a robust portfolio of support and maintenance services. Covering HVAC and BMS operations, security, energy solutions, and industrial refrigeration, JCA’s 1,600 highly skilled engineers and technicians form the largest team in the Middle East and North Africa for Johnson Controls International. With 2,500 employees, the company stands as the third-largest team globally, following the United States and China.

-Ends-