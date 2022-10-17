Company unveiled ‘Get Smart About AFib’ global campaign on Atrial Fibrillation at the conference

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and conditions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Johnson & Johnson MedTech participated in the 33rd Annual Conference of Saudi Heart Association [SHA] – one of the largest cardiac meetings in the middle east, held in Riyadh from 13 to 15 October 2022.

The company unveiled its ‘Get Smart About AFib’ نظم نبضك. احفظ قلبك global campaign at the conference in the presence of cardiac scientists, caregivers, and several cardiac working groups as part of its efforts to improve care and treatment for patients suffering from Atrial Fibrillation [AFib]. The campaign aims to raise awareness on the disease to help reduce risks.

The health campaign will specifically focus on supporting education and detection of the life-threatening AFib condition that impacts nearly 40 million people globally¹. AFib is the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia and nearly one in four adults, currently over the age of 40, across the globe, are at risk of developing it². According to statistics from Saudi Health Ministry, cardiovascular diseases account for 37 per cent of all deaths in the Kingdom.

The company’s participation at the SHA Annual Conference follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] with the Saudi Heart Rhythm Society (SHRS) aimed at improving overall cardiovascular health in KSA.

The ‘Get Smart About AFib’ campaign, driven by Biosense Webster ME – part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech Family of Companies -- is endorsed by the Saudi Heart Rhythm Society [SHRS] and aims to control symptoms and reduce the risk of complications caused by the condition.

Doaa Ebada Business Unit Director of Cardiovascular and Specialty Solutions, said: “As part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s commitment to supporting public awareness on critical health diseases and Atrial Fibrillation, we were excited to participate in the 33rd Annual Conference of Saudi Heart Association in Riyadh. This participation, which involved the launch of our campaign on AFib in KSA, is focused on increasing heart health and educating patients and healthcare professionals about Atrial Fibrillation, helping us contribute towards improving overall quality of life for residents in the Kingdom.”

About Johnson & Johnson MedTech

At Johnson & Johnson MedTech, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

About Biosense Webster

Biosense Webster is the global market leader in the science and technology behind the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Part of the Johnson & Johnson MedTech Family of Companies, the specialized medical-technology company is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and works across the world to advance the tools and solutions that help electrophysiologists identify, treat, and deliver care.

