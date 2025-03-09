Doha, Qatar – JMJ Group Holding proudly announces the completion of The Muse Hotel, a boutique hospitality concept in Lusail Boulevard that blends elegance, innovation, and personalized service. As the operator of both The Muse and The OQ Hotel, Mayfair Hospitality brings its expertise in delivering world-class guest experiences defined by exceptional service and a commitment to excellence. This latest addition to JMJ’s portfolio reinforces its commitment to shaping Qatar’s luxury hospitality landscape.

This milestone reflects JMJ Group Holding’s ability to anticipate market trends and deliver world-class developments that meet the evolving preferences of modern travelers. The Muse Hotel is designed to offer a fresh, contemporary take on boutique hospitality, seamlessly blending refined aesthetics with a vibrant and cosmopolitan appeal.

Designed for discerning travellers and long-term residents, The Muse Hotel offers refined accommodations, NE’A Spa & Wellness, the exclusive Lucy’s Rooftop Pool Club, and Casa Verde, a signature restaurant celebrating fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of JMJ Group Holding, commented: “Expanding into the hospitality sector is a strategic step for JMJ Group Holding as we continue to diversify our contributions to Qatar’s development. The Muse Hotel represents our commitment to creating distinctive, high-quality destinations that align with Qatar’s ambition to be a global hub for luxury hospitality. By leveraging our expertise in real estate, we aim to deliver experiences that redefine hospitality while complementing the country’s evolving tourism landscape.”

The completion of The Muse Hotel was celebrated at an exclusive gathering attended by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders, including Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer at Qatari Diar. The event highlighted the vital role of Qatar’s private sector in driving innovation and elevating the country’s luxury hospitality offerings.

Fahad Abdullatif Al Jahrami, Chief Development and Asset Management Officer at Qatari Diar, added: “The opening of The Muse Hotel is a testament to the pivotal role of Qatar’s private sector in shaping the future of luxury hospitality. Through developments like this, private sector leaders such as JMJ Group Holding are driving innovation, enhancing Qatar’s tourism appeal, and reinforcing Lusail Boulevard’s position as a premier destination. This project reflects our shared vision of creating world-class urban experiences that attract visitors and residents alike.”

Situated in Lusail Boulevard near Plaza Towers and many of Doha’s key cultural and lifestyle landmarks, The Muse Hotel enriches JMJ’s growing real estate portfolio, further solidifying its leadership in luxury hospitality and development.

About JMJ Group Holding

JMJ Group Holding is a leading investment and development company in Qatar, spearheading transformative projects that span real estate, design, architecture, manufacturing, hospitality, oil and gas, and more. Founded in 2009 by Sheikh Jabor Bin Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, the company has delivered over 60 landmark projects, blending luxury, sustainability, and innovation. JMJ Group Holding partners with global leaders such as Zaha Hadid Architects, MVRDV, Mangera Yvars Architects, and SLS Hotels & Residences, as well as sustainability consultants, aligning its projects with Qatar’s National Vision 2030. Through international collaborations and cutting-edge technologies, JMJ Group Holding drives economic diversification, fosters community enrichment, and delivers developments that set new benchmarks in excellence and responsibility.

About The Muse Hotel

Located in the heart of Lusail Boulevard, The Muse Hotel is a boutique hospitality destination redefining luxury with a contemporary and cosmopolitan appeal. Designed for discerning travelers and long-term residents, The Muse offers a seamless blend of elegance, innovation, and personalized service. With thoughtfully curated accommodations, world-class dining at Casa Verde, relaxation at NE’A Spa & Wellness, and vibrant social experiences at Lucy’s Rooftop Pool Club, the hotel provides an immersive escape tailored to modern lifestyles.

The Muse Hotel is operated by Mayfair Hospitality, the renowned hospitality group behind The OQ Hotel, bringing its expertise in delivering world-class guest experiences defined by innovation, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence.

As part of JMJ Group Holding’s growing hospitality portfolio, The Muse reflects the Group’s commitment to crafting exceptional destinations that enhance Qatar’s position as a premier luxury tourism hub. By combining visionary design with an elevated guest experience, The Muse Hotel sets a new benchmark for boutique hospitality in the region.

