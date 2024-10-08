Dubai, UAE – JLL today announced the expansion of its technology division, JLL Technologies (JLLT), into the Middle East to accelerate innovation in commercial real estate. This strategic move significantly bolsters JLL’s digital and technology solutions, enabling the firm to better cater to client demands and adapt to the evolving landscape of the real estate industry.

Dr. Matthew Marson, who has shaped the technology landscape across asset types and geographies, will lead JLLT’s operations in the region in his role as Managing Director, EMEA – JLLT Advisory. A key figure in the global smart buildings and cities industry, Dr. Marson was previously involved in creating technology masterplans for some of the most iconic projects in the Middle East including KSA’s giga-projects and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Relocating from London to Dubai, Dr. Marson brings a wealth of experience in working at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and the built environment to create cities that are both innovative and resilient.

“Undoubtedly, it is an exciting time to be in the Middle East as some of the most ambitious projects in the world are defining the next era of buildings and cities. I’m delighted to bring our technology offerings to help our clients in the region to digitally transform real estate,” said Dr. Matthew Marson, Managing Director, EMEA – JLLT Advisory, who is also the author of The Smart Building Advantage, a seminal work that establishes the compelling business case for technology adoption in the built environment.

Taking a data-driven, technology-first approach, JLLT will provide expert guidance for clients on a broad range of services including smart building and city design, portfolio-wide application optimisation, data, business intelligence and strategic research helping clients make smarter decisions that drive business value and achieve better outcomes.

Mark Lofting, Head of Client Growth & Technology Sales EMEA, JLL, said: “The addition of our technology prowess to the region means that our clients will be able to experience the very best of JLL with tailored solutions that empower investors with sharper decision-making and provide occupiers with unparalleled flexibility and an elevated experience.”

James Allen, CEO of Middle East and Africa (MEA), JLL, added: “The MENA region is at the forefront of innovation, and the expansion of JLL Technologies here reaffirms our commitment to invest in its future. By providing the strategic vision, transformative technology solutions, and deep expertise within a data-driven ecosystem, we look forward to empowering our clients in the region to harness the power of intelligent real estate to achieve their technology ambitions and shape the future of the real estate lifecycle.”

With technology reshaping how we live and work, more real estate organisations are embracing digital transformation strategies to drive continuous competitive advantage and unlock the full potential of their built environments. JLL’s Global Real Estate Technology Survey 2023 noted that 85% of companies plan to increase their technology budgets and 91% of occupiers are willing to pay a premium for tech-enabled space. By adopting advanced real estate technology, stakeholders can benefit from several key competitive advantages including productivity gains, improvement in operational efficiency, cost savings, and reduced environmental impact.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1950 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

