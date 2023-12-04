DOHA, Qatar – Jiwan, operated by IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q), the commercial arm of Qatar Museums, has been named one of the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants by the Selection Committee for the Prix Versailles – the esteemed World Architecture and Design Award at UNESCO.

This prestigious global recognition solidifies Jiwan’s standing for Africa and West Asia in the Restaurants category.

Curated by Prix Versailles, the World's Most Beautiful Restaurants list highlights the significant role of laureates such as Jiwan Restaurant in enhancing and beautifying the living environment. The official list pays tribute to innovation, creativity, reflections of local heritage, ecological efficiency and values of social interaction and participation, principles aligned with the United Nations’ commitment to intelligent sustainability.

Expressing gratitude for this recognition, Kirstin Mearns, CEO of IN-Q, stated, “Jiwan’s acknowledgment by Prix Versailles is a moment of great pride for us all, and an affirmation of just how important visual culture is in all forms of our daily life. The thoughtful interior of Jiwan marries beautifully with the architecture of the National Museum of Qatar and frames the gorgeous vistas of Doha in a way that is truly unexpected. Jiwan is an ethereal yet comfortable setting for a dining experience rooted in the story of Qatar and expressed in contemporary terms by the culinary genius that is Alain Ducasse. We are truly honoured by the recognition given to Jiwan on this global stage, and we invite everyone to experience the enchantment of Jiwan’s architectural culinary poetry.”

Located at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), Jiwan has always been an essential part of the NMoQ experience and a destination, offering timeless experience of Qatar’s natural history and culinary heritage.

Behind Jiwan’s captivating 'desert-scapes' concept is Sydney-based Koichi Takada Architects weaving a narrative of Qatari history within Jean Nouvel’s architectural masterpiece. The carefully created interiors offer visitors a local cultural experience, elevating Jiwan to a symbol of Qatar’s rich heritage.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors.

Since our establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that we do – themes inspired by the mission of QM.

IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs.

We engage QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and our e-shop, and provide authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations, which include:

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves, restores, and expands the nation's cultural offerings and historical sites, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, educate and encourage environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, and amplify the voices of Qatar's people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM

Gallery Katara and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. Future museums include Dadu, Children's

Museum of Qatar, Qatar Auto Museum, Art Mill Museum and the Lusail Museum.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival, the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design M7, and Liwan Design Studios and Labs —that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention.

