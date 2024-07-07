Doha, Qatar – Jiwan, acclaimed MENA restaurant located within Doha’s National Museum of Qatar, will take over Le Dalí at Le Meurice hotel in Paris from 29 July to 4 August with a unique menu highlighting the vibrant flavours and rich heritage of Doha.

As the world gathers in Paris, Jiwan invites guests to experience its Distinctively Doha cuisine inspired by Middle Eastern flavours and regional culinary traditions. This collaboration embodies the spirit of multiculturalism central to Jiwan’s ethos, blending local traditions with a global perspective.

Le Meurice, known as the 'hotel of artists and thinkers,' provides the ideal setting for this cultural and culinary exchange. The Jiwan takeover promises a dining experience merging elegant Parisian aesthetic with Doha’s rich traditions. Diners will enjoy modern takes on Middle Eastern classics and exquisite desserts crafted by renowned pastry chef, Cedric Grolet.

“Diners can choose between set sharing or à la carte menus for lunch and dinner from 29 July to 3 August, or a special Jiwan brunch on 4 August and guests will be given authentic bespoke Middle Eastern spice blends as a small take-home souvenir,” says Morgan Perrigaud, Head Chef at Jiwan, adding: “I am thrilled to bring the flavours of the Middle East to Paris during such an exciting week for sport”.

The takeover adds to Qatar Museums’ (QM) presence in Paris during the week of 29 July. The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum will host an exhibition at Le Royal Monceau, celebrating 40 years of Qatar’s participation in the historical sporting event. "Olympism: More Than a Dream" will run from 21 July to 4 September 2024 in collaboration with the Qatar Olympic Committee, the Coubertin Family Association, and Globe'Art. Additionally, "Qatar Sport Panorama," a visual presentation of Qatar's Olympic history, will be displayed on the wall of the Qatar Embassy in Paris on Champs-Élysées boulevard from 15 July to 8 September 2024. Meanwhile, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will be showcasing 19 works at an exhibition at Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris. Curated tours of these exhibitions will be available, followed by a celebratory lunch by Jiwan at Le Dalí.

Alain Ducasse, as Chef Consultant for both Qatar Museums restaurants and Le Meurice, brings his culinary expertise to this takeover. He is supported by Executive Chef Jeremy Cheminade from Qatar Museums and Executive Chef Amaury Bouhours from Le Meurice, ensuring an exceptional dining experience.

Experience Doha’s vibrant culture and cuisine at Jiwan’s takeover of Le Dalí and celebrate this unique cultural and culinary exchange. For more details and updates, follow Jiwan’s social media accounts.

About IN-Q ENTERPRISES

IN-Q Enterprises WLL (IN-Q) is the commercial arm and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qatar Museums (QM), trading primarily in the retail and food & beverage/hospitality sectors. Since its establishment in 2015, IN-Q has created a reputation for quality, exclusivity, authenticity, and creativity in everything that it does. IN-Q is a key stakeholder behind QM's delivery of its commitment to instigate Qatar’s future generation of arts, heritage, and museum professionals by nurturing creative talent and creating commercial opportunities for young artists, designers and entrepreneurs. IN-Q engages QM's audiences through merchandise, publications and an e-shop, and provides authentic food & beverage and retail experiences through diverse operations including the Museum of Islamic Art’s IDAM by Alain Ducasse, Jiwan, and Desert Rose Café at the National Museum of Qatar.

About Groupe Ducasse Paris

Groupe Ducasse Paris is deploying its activity in food, restaurant, hospitality, education and consulting. The company constantly develops innovative ideas and ensures their sustainability. Its continuous pursuit of excellence is based on the talent of men and women, the quality of the produce and a great savoir-faire. President and Founder, Alain Ducasse is the company’s inspiration and is dedicated to offer a fair cuisine, transmission of knowledge and developing a responsible vision of his profession.

About Dorchester Collection

Dorchester Collection is a portfolio of the world’s foremost luxury hotels and residences. The unique properties are all legendary in their own right, with rich heritages and worldwide reputations as places offering the most sought-after experiences of good living, charm, elegance, and unparalleled standards of service.

The current portfolio includes the following hotels:

THE DORCHESTER LONDON, 45 PARK LANE LONDON, COWORTH PARK ASCOT LE MEURICE PARIS, HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE PARIS, HOTEL PRINCIPE DI SAVOIA MILAN, HOTEL EDEN ROME THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL BEVERLY HILLS, HOTEL BEL-AIR LOS ANGELES, THE LANA DUBAI, TOKYO (opening 2028)

Luxury residences include:

MAYFAIR PARK RESIDENCES LONDON, ONE AT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI

THE LANA RESIDENCES DUBAI, AVA AT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI, ORLA DUBAI, VELA DUBAI

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation’s preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves and expands the nation’s cultural offerings, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, and amplify the voices of Qatar’s people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the development of museums and festivals including the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar (NMOQ), 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, and Design Doha. Future museums include Dadu: Children’s Museum of Qatar, Art Mill Museum, Qatar Auto Museum and the Lusail Museum.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival, M7, the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design, and Liwan, Design Studios and Labs — that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention. For more information visit https://qm.org.qa

