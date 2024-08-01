Jebel Ali Port handled 616,000 vehicles in 2023 with strong volumes continuing into 2024

Dubai, UAE : DP World has welcomed COSCO Shipping's state-of-the art vehicle carrier, the ‘Min Jiang Kou,’ to Jebel Ali Port for the very first time.

The LNG dual-fuel vessel, one of the largest in the world with a capacity for 7,500 parking spaces, called on Jebel Ali Port on her maiden sailing from Shanghai, carrying 4,800 vehicles.

Alongside its sister ship, the ‘Liao He Kou,’ the vessel is part of COSCO's innovative new automobile fleet, designed with multiple advanced green technologies to reduce carbon emissions and conserve energy consumption.

The vessel was welcomed at Jebel Ali with a special ceremony involving His Excellency Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE along with senior leadership of COSCO Shipping and DP World.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “We are proud to be the first port in the region to welcome COSCO’s dual-fuel RoRo vessel, the Min Jiang Kou. The vessel is at the forefront of green shipping and represents the gearshift taking place in our sector as we continue to decarbonise the global supply chain. With Dubai being a major global hub for the automotive industry, we look forward to strengthening our partnership with COSCO and seeing Min Jiang Kou and her sister vessels many more times to come.”

Zhang Chi, Deputy General Manager, COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers, said, “We are delighted to see Min Jiang Kou make her maiden call at Jebel Ali Port, a key hub for automotive trade. As the largest RoRo vessel in our fleet, the Min Jiang Kou enhances our ability to efficiently transport vehicles while promoting sustainable maritime practices. By leveraging LNG dual-fuel technology and other green solutions, we are significantly reducing our environmental footprint. Our partnership with DP World is crucial in advancing our shared goals of sustainability and efficiency in global trade.”

Featuring 13 decks, including four rise-and-fall decks, the vessel can accommodate a variety of vehicles such as passenger cars, trucks, and self-propelled engineering machinery.

In 2023, DP World handled 616,000 car equivalent units (CEUs) at Jebel Ali Port, with more than 130,000 coming from China, making it the top trade partner for vehicles.

DP World also operates Dubai Auto Zone, the largest used car marketplace in the GCC, and has recently announced plans to develop the world’s largest car market in Dubai, spanning 20 million square feet.

-Ends-

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world’s trade flow better, changing what’s possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 111,000 employees from 159 nationalities, spanning 77 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that’s fit for the future.

We’re rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we’re at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

For DP World media enquiries, please contact:

Jack Rigby

Director Corporate Communications

jack.rigby@dpworld.com