Strategic alliances with CTTC, Talia Tourism, UTA, Athaar Arabia, and AlFares International DMC set to unlock a world of curated travel packages and broaden service availability for global visitors

New partners bring AlUla's total DMC network to 13, solidifying its position as a premier destination for authentic immersive experiences

AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: AlUla has announced the signing of five new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs). This strategic expansion underscores AlUla's commitment to providing exceptional curated travel experiences for discerning visitors from around the globe.

The newly signed agreements, which took place last week during the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, include partnerships with CTTC and Talia Tourism, both specialising in inbound travel from China; UTA, a renowned DMC operating across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan with a legacy spanning 77 years; Athaar Arabia, one of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering DMCs with over 60 years of expertise; in addition to AlFares International, which has 26 years of experience catering to diverse global markets.

The addition of these five DMCs brings AlUla's total network to 13, further reinforcing its position as a world-class destination renowned for its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and luxurious hospitality offerings, all underpinned by a light-touch travel ethos with sustainability at core.

These additions complement AlUla’s existing network of eight DMCs: Abercrombie & Kent, AlUla Guide, DMC Arabia, Discover Saudi, EXO Saudi Arabia, Go Zahid, Tetrapylon and The Traveling Panther.

The expanded DMC network will provide unparalleled support to tour operators and travel agencies worldwide, enabling comprehensive on-the-ground product delivery and seamless end-to-end package experiences for visitors to AlUla. From transportation and accommodations to high-end curated itineraries and signature experiences, the enhanced offering ensures that discerning travellers can fully immerse themselves in the rich history, culture, and natural beauty of this extraordinary boutique heritage destination.

The announcement comes as AlUla continues to experience remarkable growth in visitation and global recognition, driven by initiatives such as the Forever Revitalising campaign, an ever-expanding portfolio of top events under the banner of AlUla Moments, luxury hospitality, and a timeless connection to authentic heritage and culture.

With direct flights connecting AlUla International Airport to major cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Doha, alongside seasonal routes from Manama and Amman, experiencing AlUla is now more accessible than ever.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO