Dubai, United Arab Emirates - JD.com, also known as JINGDONG, a technology and service enterprise with supply chain at its core, is pleased to announce the opening of its new warehouse in Dubai. The official opening took place on August 8. The facility represents JD.com's first asset investment in the country, made through its infrastructure investment and management platform, JINGDONG Property, and is operated by JINGDONG Logistics.

Located in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), the warehouse has a floor area of over 10,000 square meters and brings JINGDONG Logistics’ total number of warehouses in the UAE to six. It adopts a digital operations model, powered by real-time inventory management, optimizing performance and traceability. The warehouse, which is already providing storage for nearly 1 million items for a major electronics manufacturer, consistently achieves an outbound 'in-time' rate exceeding 99.9%. JINGDONG Logistics' supply chain service, JoyLogistics’ solution supports a tailored approach that improves space utilization and inventory control, while helping customers to manage seasonal fluctuations and category-specific complexities more effectively.

This new warehouse is the next step of JD.com’s strategy to build its logistics business across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, enhancing inter-market movement and operational synergies. JINGDONG Property is actively scaling its presence in the region, including plans for a 70,000 sqm smart logistics hub in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ). JoyLogistics offers end-to-end logistics services, integrating international freight (sea, air, express) with last-mile delivery and bonded warehousing, supporting seamless B2B and B2C operations in the Middle East.

Feng Guo, General Manager of Middle East, JD.com, said: “The investment marks a strategic milestone in our long-term investment and growth in the Middle East, enhancing the existing operational footprint to support greater regional scalability and trade. We are investing not just in physical infrastructure, but in the long-term digital transformation of the region’s logistics landscape, empowering cross-border trade and supply chain transformation.”

Charlie Peng, Head of Middle East at JINGDONG Logistics, said: “JD.com brings nearly two decades of global supply chain experience. We are renowned for speedy, trustworthy and tech-driven solutions, with a strong track record in building smart logistics ecosystems across e-commerce, electronics, FMCG, apparel, and automotive sectors. Dubai’s location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe, combined with JAFZA’s status as a tax-free zone, makes our warehouses an ideal choice to serve multinational corporations seeking to expand or optimize their presence in the Middle East and beyond.”

About JD.com, Inc.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), also known as JINGDONG, has evolved from a pioneering e-commerce platform into a leading technology and service provider with supply chain at its core. JD.com, Inc.’s business has expanded across retail, technology, logistics, health, property development, industrials, private label, insurance and international business. Ranking 44 on the Fortune Global 500, JD.com, Inc. is China’s largest retailer by revenue.

About JINGDONG Logistics

JINGDONG Logistics (HKEX: 2618), also known as JD Logistics, is a leading technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services provider. JINGDONG Logistics has established six highly synergized logistics networks including warehousing, line-haul transportation, last-mile delivery network, bulky items, cold chain logistics, and cross-border logistics networks. As of December 31, 2024, including cloud warehouses operated by third parties, JINGDONG Logistics manages over 3,600 warehouses, with a total area exceeding 32 million square meters. JINGDONG Logistics has strategically built a Global Smart Supply Chain Network, featuring highly automated warehousing systems and reliable international transportation solutions. The company currently operates over 100 bonded, direct mail and overseas warehouses, with a total GFA exceeding 1 million square meters, spanning 19 countries and regions worldwide. “JoyLogistics” and “JoyExpress” are JINGDONG Logistics’ international business brands.

About JINGDONG Property, Inc.

JINGDONG Property, Inc. is a leading and rapidly growing modern infrastructure investment and asset management platform of JD.com, Inc. Its business includes investment, development and asset management of logistics parks, business parks, data centers and others. As the cornerstone of JD.com’s supply chain ecosystem, JINGDONG Property is equipped with deep insights into merchandise and logistics flows and has a unique ability to integrate business resources. Leveraging our core competencies across infrastructure assets, development expertise, service capabilities and actionable insights, we provide bespoke, holistic and intelligent infrastructure. As of June 30, 2025, JINGDONG Property oversees more than 270 infrastructure projects, with over 50 projects overseas across nine countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and the UAE.