Jeddah: The Jeddah Central Development Company (JCDC), the master developer of the Jeddah Central Project and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a contract with Dar Al-Handasah Consultants to complete the detailed master plan design for the first phase of the project. The contract was signed by Eng. Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sulaim, CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, and Mr. Said Alhayek, Founding Partner of Dar Al-Handasah.

Under the terms of the contract, Dar Al-Handasah will be responsible for the design and technical consultation of the Jeddah Central Project which will pave the way for the construction work to commence, in addition to providing the designs of the master plan including all four main architectural landmarks and the development of assets on both the horizontal and vertical levels. The design process will be led by local and international experts from Jeddah, in line with the company’s comprehensive strategy that aims to create a global destination at the heart of Jeddah city.

The first phase of the project is expected to include three main architectural landmarks; an Opera House, Stadium, and Oceanarium and Coral Farms. Upon completion, the Jeddah Central Project will start receiving Jeddah’s residents, together with visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad.

Eng. Al-Sulaim, CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with Dar Al-Handasah for design and technical consultation to complete this project. With an investment of SAR 75 billion, it is considered one of the largest projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. JCDC’s aim is to develop high-quality projects in vital sectors, while enhancing the cultural and social identity of the city of Jeddah.”

The Jeddah Central Project will be implemented in a 5.7-million-square-meter strategic area in central Jeddah. The project has a strategic waterfront location with a 9.5-kilometer shoreline,

including a world-class marina to accommodate local and international yachts in addition to 2.1 kilometers of sandy beaches. The project will contribute to the development of quality projects in promising sectors such as tourism, sports, culture, entertainment, commercial, and residential. The project is set to boost the standard of living for residents by providing global entertainment options and generating more job opportunities. Its contemporary designs draw inspiration from Jeddah's authentic cultural identity, highlighting the city’s traditional architecture with modern urban design elements.

