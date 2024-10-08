Getty Images to work with local photographers and videographers to bring high quality, authentic entertainment content from the country to its collection

Riyadh/ Los Angeles — Jazo PR, a unique boutique entertainment consultancy based in Riyadh and Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced a strategic partnership to increase visual coverage of and drive global awareness around the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry.

Jazo PR and Getty Images have collaborated for many years to service the needs of major brands and talent, showcasing them at their best through outstanding imagery and video captured at events such as Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. Together, the partners will bring Getty Images’ unique specialism in entertainment imagery and video to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, making its visual content services and unrivalled global distribution platform available to local brands, publicists and organisations.

“I am honoured Getty Images will be collaborating with us to bring their unique expertise and creativity in entertainment production and content services to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Laurent Boye, Founder and CEO of Jazo PR. “This partnership will create global awareness around Saudi Arabia’s thriving entertainment industry, showing the best of Saudi talent and culture to the world as the country realizes its 2030 vision.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Jazo PR to bring our visual content expertise to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and showcase the country’s dynamic entertainment industry to the world,” said Lisa Marie Rae, Senior Director Entertainment at Getty Images. “Customers such as publicists, brands and festival organisers trust us to capture stunning imagery and video of their talent and events, which we distribute to media organisations around the world in almost real time. We are excited to bring these capabilities to Saudi Arabia and to work with the local photographers and videographers already capturing the Kingdom’s growing array of outstanding events.”

Jazo PR is a global PR consultancy set up by veteran publicist Laurent Boye who has almost 250 credits on IMDB and has represented and worked with many of the global entertainment industry’s top talent and films. Boye recently opened Jazo PR’s Riyadh branch through the Saudi new business friendly initiatives, after splitting his time between Los Angeles and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Getty Images is a trusted partner to many of entertainment’s biggest events. Its content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

About Jazo PR:

Jazo PR is a unique boutique entertainment consultancy, founded by experienced publicity and marketing professionals with an extensive knowledge of all aspects of the film industry. Jazo PR is unique because we offer our clients a comprehensive and cohesive international service while retaining a personal approach with hands-on support that larger agencies can’t provide.

Working alongside producers, directors, financiers, distributors, corporate organizations, talent and sales agents, we develop innovative and bespoke global strategies for each business, strategies that capitalize on early key positioning that is essential to success in a highly competitive marketplace.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with almost 570,000 content creators and more than 340 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire endtoend creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

