Kuwait, Jazeera Airways operated its first flight to Pakistan via Dammam Airport earlier today, marking a major milestone in restoring connectivity between Kuwait and the country. The flight represents a critical step in the airline’s efforts to maintain essential air links for both passengers and cargo, enabling the continued movement of people and supporting communities that rely on these connections.

The inaugural departure from Jazeera’s temporary arrivals and departures hall at Kuwait International Fairgrounds, Hall No. 8, was flagged off in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, alongside Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer of Jazeera Airways, underscoring the importance of this route in reconnecting communities and strengthening bilateral ties.

Pakistan remains a key market for Kuwait, home to a large expatriate community with strong economic and social ties between the two countries. The resumption of services provides a vital link for passengers reuniting with families, returning to work, and undertaking essential travel, while also supporting cargo movement and the continuity of supply chains.

Following the temporary closure of Kuwait International Airport, all outbound flights from Kuwait were suspended. Jazeera Airways became the first airline to quickly establish an alternative travel corridor via Qaisumah Airport (AQI), and is now operating dual-base services from both Qaisumah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam (DMM), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The airline offers an integrated air and overland transport solution to ensure passengers can continue their journeys to and from Kuwait despite ongoing operational constraints.

These flights are not just about travel, they are about supporting communities, enabling livelihoods, and ensuring continuity during a crucial time. With flights to Islamabad starting 3 April and to Karachi starting 7 April, Jazeera Airways will operate six weekly flights across three destinations in Pakistan, further strengthening this essential corridor between the two countries.

As part of its expanded operations, Jazeera Airways continues to offer a growing network of more than 25 destinations, over 1,000 flights, 200,000 seats, and 2 million tons of cargo via its Saudi Arabia bases, supporting both passenger travel and cargo flows into Kuwait.

Passengers wishing to travel can book via the Jazeera website: jazeerairways.com or mobile application.