Leading Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways has announced the resumption of its flights from Kuwait to Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, operated via Qaisumah Airport (AQI), as part of the airline’s expanded dual-base operations.

The restart of Jeddah reinforces Jazeera Airways’ commitment to maintaining vital connectivity between Kuwait and key destinations across the region during this critical period.

The route will support both passenger travel and the continued movement of essential goods, ensuring uninterrupted links between the two countries, said the airline in a statement.

Operating through its established bases in Dammam and Qaisumah, Jazeera Airways has implemented an integrated travel model combining air and overland transport. This approach enables passengers to travel seamlessly to and from Kuwait while maintaining the flow of cargo and supporting supply chains, it stated.

Jeddah remains a key gateway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, serving a large community with strong cultural, economic, and religious ties to Kuwait.

The resumption of this route provides an important link for passengers undertaking essential travel, including those visiting family, returning to work, or performing Umrah.

Announcing the new flights, CEO Barathan Pasupathi said: "Restarting flights to Jeddah marks another important step in sustaining connectivity between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia especially now when its really crucial. Jeddah is a vital destination for both passenger travel and cargo movement, particularly for those undertaking religious journeys or supporting cross-border trade."

With the addition of Jeddah, Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network operated via the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering over 20 destinations, 1,000+ flights, 200,000 seats, and significant cargo capacity through to the end of April.

"Through our dual-base operations in Dammam and Qaisumah, we have created a resilient and flexible network that allows us to continue serving our customers despite ongoing challenges," stated Pasupathi.

"Our focus remains on keeping Kuwait connected, supporting communities, and ensuring the reliable movement of people and goods," he added.

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