Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, London, UK: MOZN, a leading enterprise AI company, announced its recognition in the 2026 Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance 50 (FCC50) ranking, placing 16th globally among the world’s top financial crime technology providers. This milestone sees the company advancing 30 places from its rank last year, reinforcing its position as the only Middle Eastern‑based organization recognized in the report.

Published annually by Chartis Research, the FCC50 ranking and report evaluates leading vendors across key criteria including technology, innovation, strategy, and market impact. MOZN’s strong performance in this report reflects its continued investment in advanced AI capabilities and its commitment to delivering modern, high‑impact financial crime solutions for financial institutions worldwide.

At the center of this achievement is MOZN’s leading FOCAL platform, an end-to-end AI-native financial crime prevention platform built on a unified FRAML (Fraud + AML) architecture. FOCAL enables institutions to manage AML, fraud detection, sanction screening, and regulatory compliance within a single environment, while supporting faster deployment and improved operational efficiency.

In addition to its overall ranking, MOZN received multiple category recognitions, including the "Time to Value” award under the Financial Inclusion category and the “Portfolio Monitoring" award under the Functionality category. These accolades highlight the platform’s ability to deliver measurable impact, automate complex compliance processes, reduce manual workloads, and accelerate return on investment through its agentic AI capabilities.

“This recognition underscores the trajectory MOZN is on as we redefine how financial crime and fraud are addressed globally,” said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and CEO of MOZN. “As regulatory complexity and financial crime risk continue to intensify, institutions need technology that delivers clarity, speed, and scale. Our continued rise in the FCC50 ranking reflects not only our strong growth, but the trust our customers place in us to protect their institutions, and the exceptional work of our teams who continue to build with purpose and precision.”

‘MOZN’s rapid rise in the FCC50 ranking reflects several recent investments in its FinCrime portfolio, which align with a solid strategic technology roadmap and material AI and GenAI initiatives,’ said Sean O’Malley, Research Director at Chartis. ‘These investments continue to generate strong results in most areas of MOZN’s core technology, notably its scalability and flexibility, analytics, model transparency and model development.’

MOZN’s placement as the only company in the Middle East in the FCC50 2026 ranking reinforces its role as a regional trailblazer with global ambitions. As financial institutions increasingly seek integrated, AI-driven compliance solutions, MOZN continues to expand its footprint globally, supporting organizations in navigating an increasingly complex financial crime landscape.

About MOZN

MOZN is an Enterprise AI company, enabling organizations to make informed decisions through specialized AI platforms, focused on two key areas: Financial Crime Prevention and Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence. MOZN technologies are built for global scale while adapting to the realities of every market it serves.

For more information, visit www.mozn.ai

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