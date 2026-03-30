Dubai, UAE: Etihad Credit Bureau announced key enhancements to its data ecosystem through new strategic partnerships with government entities. These integrations will further enrich the Bureau’s credit reports, providing a more holistic and verified view of corporate risk profiles. The move reinforces the Bureau’s commitment to driving informed decision making, fostering trust, and supporting economic stability.

The latest update introduces new data points derived from partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF). These additions are designed to deliver deeper insights into corporate behaviour towards meeting its non-banking payment obligations.

Commenting on this collaboration, H.E. Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that “establishing strategic and integrated partnerships with various government and private sector entities reflects the Ministry’s commitment to the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, advancing digital transformation, and developing a comprehensive national government data ecosystem. This ecosystem enables the secure and reliable exchange of service-related data among relevant entities, enhances government efficiency and improves the quality of government services delivered to customers.”

Speaking on this collaboration, H.E. Khalil Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said: “This cooperation affirms the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing integration and coordination with its strategic partners, particularly through the exchange of data and reliable information that provide an objective view of the labour market, thereby supporting its efficiency and competitiveness and reinforcing the UAE’s leading global position as an ideal destination to live, work, and invest.”

H.E. Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, commented on the launch: “At Etihad Credit Bureau, we are actively working with government entities to integrate a wider array of data sources to include financial obligations from non-banking sectors which in turn will further cement the importance of the company credit report in assessing company payment risks.”

The new data points added to the company credit report provide important indicators as follows:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA): Through a new integration aimed at enhancing trade data payment insights, the Bureau has incorporated data on payment behaviour related to failure to attest invoices within the required timeframe and associated penalties.

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE): In partnership with MOHRE, the Bureau has embedded new company-related behavioural indicators which will show if companies are delayed in settling administrative fines, not meeting Emiratisation requirements, have not paid their employees WPS wages, not meeting payment contribution obligations with General Pension and Social Security Authority, and the state of the company if it was a fake establishment.

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund: In collaboration with the pension fund, the Bureau has integrated a dataset which shows the total outstanding amounts and days past due of companies not meeting their pension contribution obligations.

These major enhancements underscore Etihad Credit Bureau’s pivot toward becoming a comprehensive data insights provider, going beyond traditional banking information to providing a holistic view of company payment obligations thereby supporting economic stability through risk assessments related to company credit behaviour emanating from its daily operations.

About "Etihad Credit Bureau":

Etihad Credit Bureau" is a federal entity wholly owned by the federal government of the United Arab Emirates. It has been established as per the Federal Law No. (6) of 2010 regarding credit information and its amendment by the Federal Decree Law No. 8 of 2020. Under this law and its amendments, the company shall be responsible for requesting and organizing the process of collection, preservation, analysis, classification, use and publication of credit information. After that, this information shall be produced into a variety of credit-related products within a fully digital process. For more information, please visit www.etihadbureau.ae or download the application, available on the App Store and Google Play.

For further information, please contact:

Bachar Dib

Senior Associate – Community Engagement

bachar.dib@etihadbureau.ae