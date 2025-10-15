Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced the return of its direct flights to Sochi, reintroducing seamless connectivity between Kuwait and one of Russia’s most enchanting year-round destinations. Following a highly successful summer season, the airline will resume services to Sochi for the winter schedule, unlocking new opportunities for Gulf travelers seeking winter escapes, wellness retreats, and alpine adventures by the Black Sea.

As the first and only Kuwaiti airline to operate direct flights to Sochi, Jazeera Airways continues to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between the Gulf and Russia. The resumed service offers travelers from Kuwait and the wider Middle East region direct access to Sochi’s renowned winter charm – from snow-covered peaks in Krasnaya Polyana and world-class ski resorts, to rejuvenating spas, thermal springs, and vibrant cultural experiences.

A Destination for All Seasons – Now a Winter Favorite

Sochi, long celebrated for its summer coastline, has rapidly emerged as a premier winter resort since hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics. Visitors can enjoy a host of winter sports like skiing and snowboarding in the Caucasus Mountains at Rosa Khutor, Gazprom and Gorky Gorod. They can also experience wellness and nature retreats with panoramic snowy vistas or just enjoy Russian cuisine while discovering the local markets and historic promenades along the Black Sea.

Commenting on the resumption, Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said: “Sochi has proven to be more than a seasonal success – it’s a destination that captivates year-round. We are excited to return this winter, offering our passengers access to Russia’s premier ski and wellness capital. By resuming flights, we continue to connect Kuwaiti and GCC travelers to new experiences, while also welcoming Russian visitors through Kuwait to our extended network of more than 60 destinations.”

The Sochi route offers smooth onward connections through Jazeera Terminal 5 in Kuwait, enabling travelers from Russia to access cities such as Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, Istanbul, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Flight Schedule

Flights to Sochi will operate twice weekly for the winter season. To book your flights visit the Jazeera Airways website – www.jazeeraairways.com or mobile app, or contact their call center at 177.