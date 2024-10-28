Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, is excited to announce a fantastic Buy 1 Get 1 offer for its customers. This exclusive deal is valid for bookings made on October 28th and 29th, on travel dates ranging between November 1st and December 15th, 2024.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways said: “We’re thrilled to offer our customers this fantastic opportunity to explore new destinations or revisit their favourite travel spots with a friend or loved one. This Buy 1 Get 1 deal is our way of thanking our loyal customers and encouraging them to experience the joy of travel.”

To avail this incredible offer, passengers simply need to use the promo code YALLAJ9 during the booking process either through the Jazeera Airways website www.jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, or any other channel. The offer is applicable to various popular destinations across the Jazeera Airways network, including but not limited to:

Doha

Bahrain

Baku

Tbilisi

Istanbul

Moscow

Larnaka

Sharm El Sheikh

Dubai

Riyadh

This limited-time offer is available for one-way and round-trip bookings, across Light, Value, and Extra fare types excluding members of Jazeera Savers.

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to more than 60 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, religious and weekend destinations.

