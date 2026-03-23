Kuwait - Jazeera Airways has fully restored its Indian network of eight cities in India with the addition of Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram, under Project Vande Bharat, reinforcing connectivity between Kuwait and India during the ongoing regional situation.

With these additions, Jazeera Airways continues to play a vital role in restoring essential travel links, offering a much-needed reprieve for the large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait seeking to reunite with families, return to their livelihoods, or undertake urgent travel.

The introduction of Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram builds on the airline’s existing list of operational Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kochi, further enhancing access across key regions of the country and catering to strong passenger demand.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“By restoring our entire Indian network, Jazeera Airways marks a significant milestone - eight destinations, bringing us closer than ever to the heart of one of our most important markets. With one of the largest expatriate communities in Kuwait, this is more than connectivity; it’s about bringing people closer to home and to their families, especially as the only airline operating to India from Kuwait. In close coordination with the Embassy of India, we are proud to strengthen this vital air bridge and support the journeys of thousands who rely on it every day.”

Since the relaunch of operations on 20 March, Jazeera Airways has already enabled more than 1,300 passengers to travel between Kuwait and India, supporting critical movement at a time when travel options remain limited. The expansion of the network provides greater flexibility and increased capacity, particularly during the high-demand Eid travel period.

Passengers travelling on these routes will continue to benefit from structured check-in processes at the designated facility in Kuwait, followed by seamless transfers to Qaisumah Airport for onward departures.

Bookings are available through jazeeraairways.com and the Jazeera App, with additional frequencies and destinations expected to be introduced in phases.