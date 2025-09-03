Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has announced the relaunch of direct flights to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates starting 2nd October 2025. Including Dubai, the airline will now fly to three destinations in the UAE reinforcing its growing regional network and commitment to providing travelers with more affordable and convenient travel options across the Gulf.

Open for booking today, one-way fares to Al Ain start at KD 9 and to Abu Dhabi from KD 14.

Commenting on the launch, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“We are pleased to restart our services to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain – two cities that are important to both leisure and business travelers. These routes, alongside our existing three daily flights to Dubai, reflect our ongoing efforts to expand connectivity across the region and offer passengers greater flexibility and choice when flying with Jazeera Airways. With strong demand from Kuwaiti nationals, expatriates, and UAE residents, we look forward to welcoming passengers back on board to experience our efficient and affordable service.”

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, continues to attract travelers for its dynamic business landscape and growing portfolio of cultural attractions. Al Ain, known as the "Garden City" for its greenery and heritage sites, is a popular destination for both tourists and family visits.

Elena Sorlini, MD & CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports said: “We look forward to welcoming Jazeera Airways back to both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain this October. This expansion offers travelers more affordable and convenient connections between the UAE and Kuwait, supporting the growing demand for regional mobility. It also reflects the strength of our partnership with Jazeera Airways and our shared commitment to enhancing air connectivity across the Gulf.”

With the addition of these routes, Jazeera Airways now offers even more options to explore the UAE, complementing its existing flights to Dubai. The airline continues to invest in its network expansion, providing value-driven travel experiences across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Passengers can book their tickets on jazeeraairways.com or the Jazeera mobile app.

​​​​​​About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com