Amman, Beirut, Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Delhi and Istanbul also flying from T5

Departures drop-off at Jazeera Park & Fly with transfers to T5 for check-in

Bookings open, flights commencing 26 April

Other flights will continue to operate via Dammam from Kuwait International Fairgrounds, Hall No. 8 in Mishref

Kuwait - Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, announced further updates to its operations from Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport. With operations from T5 commencing on Sunday, 26 April, Jazeera has added direct flights to Riyadh and Jeddah further strengthening regional connectivity and expanding options for passengers traveling within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Jazeera now offers a total of 10 routes direct from Kuwait including Amman, Beirut, Mumbai, Cairo, Kochi, Delhi and Istanbul. All other flights will continue to operate via Dammam with departures and arrivals at Kuwait International Fairgrounds, Hall No. 8 in Mishref. As part of ongoing operational adjustments, flights to Dubai will also continue to operate via Dammam.

To support smooth passenger processing during this phased resumption, Jazeera Airways has introduced a revised check-in process for flights out of T5. Passengers traveling from T5 will arrive at Jazeera’s Park & Fly building, from where they will be transported by bus directly to T5 for check-in and departures. This measure is designed to ensure efficient flow and maintain a seamless travel experience within the current operating constraints at T5.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“We are excited to start flying from our home base in Kuwait. Following our return to T5, we have reintroduced Riyadh, Jeddah and Damascus and will continue to steadily expand direct connectivity from Kuwait to restore key links for our customers. With a clear focus on people before profits, we will continue to adapt our operations to the current environment under the guidance of Kuwait DGCA and other local authorities. Whether through direct services from Kuwait or via our established base in Dammam, our focus remains on ensuring reliability, safety, and convenience for our passengers.

The introduction of Park & Fly with transfers to T5 for departing passengers is part of these efforts, allowing us to manage capacity effectively while delivering a smooth and coordinated travel experience.”

As the airport operations and direct flights from Kuwait resume, passengers are advised to check their flight details and departure instructions in advance and arrive early to ensure all necessary processes and procedures are completed in time for the scheduled departures.

Flights bookings can be made from the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com, Jazeera app or call center at 177 (Kuwait) or +965 2205 4944 (international).​​​​