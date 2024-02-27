Javna, the esteemed CPaaS company with 20+ industry expertise, showcases its commitment to enhancing customer engagement with innovative and secure technology at the globally renowned tech event LEAP 2024.

Javna, a premier Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated tech event, LEAP 2024, set to take place in Riyadh from March 4th to 7th, 2024. This participation underscores Javna's commitment to driving innovation in global connectivity and communication, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to explore advanced CPaaS solutions.

Riyadh - Javna, the globally recognized leader in communication technologies, is set to make a significant impact at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh. As a company that has been at the forefront of the CPaaS industry for over two decades, Javna will showcase its suite of innovative solutions, including SMS and WhatsApp for Business channels, Omnichannel Authenticate - OTP, Omnichannel Notifications & Alerts, and SMS Verify - OTP. These technologies are designed to empower businesses with seamless, secure, and scalable customer engagement tools.

With a platform that currently processes over 1 billion messages and connects businesses with customers across 195 countries, Javna's global reach and scalability will be on full display at LEAP 2024. The company aims to highlight its commitment to innovation and excellence, particularly through its Omnichannel Authenticate – OTP API, which addresses the growing need for robust, secure customer communication platforms.

At LEAP 2024, visit Javna at booth Hall 5 D70 for a showcase of our latest CPaaS solutions. Experience live demos, gain insights from industry leaders, and discover how our technologies have revolutionized customer engagement. Engage in Q&A sessions to explore how Javna can tailor solutions to your business needs, highlighting our commitment to innovation and secure, effective communication platforms.

Mansour Mansour, CEO of Javna, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "Our participation in LEAP 2024 highlights our expertise in enhancing global communication. Our participation reaffirms our mission to empower businesses worldwide with the most advanced and accessible communication technologies. It's an opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and how they align with the evolving needs of businesses for more secure and integrated communication platforms."

He further emphasized, “Our vision is to lead the communications and data service industry, driving customer engagement experiences that are not just innovative but also meaningful and lasting."

Bashar Rihani, Marketing Director, added, "Our presence at LEAP 2024, especially at our booth in Hall 5 D70, is a testament to our dedication to connecting the world one message at a time. We invite attendees to discover how our solutions can transform their customer engagement strategies."

Eyad Majd, Business Development Director, highlighted, "Our extensive network, global recognition, and commitment to 24/7 support exemplify Javna's leadership in the CPaaS sector. We're excited to demonstrate the impact of our solutions on customer engagement at LEAP 2024."

ABOUT JAVNA

Javna is a global leader in Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative communication technologies. With over two decades of industry experience, Javna provides accessible, secure, and scalable solutions designed to enhance customer engagement across multiple platforms. Javna's commitment to excellence is demonstrated through its global recognition, extensive network, and round-the-clock customer support, making Javna the preferred partner in global connectivity and communication. For more information, visit www.javna.com

