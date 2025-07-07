Abu Dhabi, Eczema, often dismissed as “just a skin problem,” affects far more than the skin. For thousands of children in the UAE - and the families who care for them - it’s a relentless battle of itching, poor sleep, emotional distress, and social isolation. Parents stay up through the night tending to their children’s wounds, while children miss school, avoid friendships, and battle anxiety at a young age. This invisible epidemic is robbing too many families of comfort, confidence, and peace of mind.

In response to this growing healthcare challenge, Jamjoom Pharma and the Emirates Dermatology Society (EDS) have signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch “ECZPLORE” —a pioneering awareness campaign aimed at changing the way eczema is understood, managed, and supported in the UAE.

“Eczema is not just a rash—it’s a chronic disease that affects the entire family,” said Dr. Ayman Al Naeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society. “We believe that early education and empathetic support can change the daily reality for children living with eczema. Recent studies suggest that 1 in 5 children in the UAE suffer from eczema, with over half of moderate-to-severe cases remaining uncontrolled. The condition not only disrupts sleep and school life, but also doubles the likelihood of anxiety and depression in caregivers, highlighting the urgent need for broader public awareness.”

The ECZPLORE program will roll out nationwide through schools, clinics, and digital channels. It includes child-friendly materials like coloring books and storybooks, adult-focused guides and magazines, and tailored support for healthcare professionals—all designed to help families better understand the condition and how to lead an “eczema-friendly” life.

“At Jamjoom Pharma, our purpose is to serve patient well-being through knowledge, care, and community support,” said Dr. Samer Lezzaiq, General Manager - Gulf, Levant & Export Markets at Jamjoom Pharma. “Through ECZPLORE, we aim to break the silence around eczema, equip caregivers with real tools, and give children the confidence to live without shame.”

The partnership also extends into fungal infection awareness, targeting both patients and professionals with actionable educational campaigns.

Together, Jamjoom Pharma and EDS hope to drive a cultural shift in how chronic skin conditions are perceived and managed, transforming frustration into understanding—and silence into support.

