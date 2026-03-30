Jeddah: In a move reflecting their shared commitment to advancing the healthcare sector and elevating the quality of medical services, Jamjoom Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Middle East and Africa, announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Magrabi Health Group. The agreement aims to enhance cooperation in ophthalmology, encompassing medical training, health awareness, and the advancement of innovative therapeutic solutions.

This partnership aligns with ongoing efforts to unify medical and pharmaceutical expertise. Both institutions strive to deliver an integrated model that improves the quality of healthcare provided to ophthalmology patients across Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Tarek Hosni, CEO of Jamjoom Pharma, stated: "This partnership represents a vital strategic step toward reinforcing our role in supporting the healthcare sector through collaboration with a leading provider of eye care services. Through this agreement, we aim to develop high-quality programs that raise health awareness and deliver innovative therapeutic solutions tailored to patient needs."

Mutasim Alireza, CEO and Board Member at Magrabi Health Group, added: "We are proud to collaborate with Jamjoom Pharma, an initiative that reflects our ongoing commitment to elevating ophthalmology services by investing in medical education and modern technologies. This partnership will allow us to expand our services and reach a broader demographic, with a steadfast focus on quality of care and patient safety."

The MoU centres on launching several joint initiatives. Most notably, the partnership will develop specialised training programs for ophthalmologists and other healthcare practitioners. It will also organise scientific workshops and conferences to upskill medical personnel and ensure they remain aligned with the latest global practices in diagnosis and treatment.

Furthermore, the collaboration includes comprehensive awareness campaigns targeting various community segments. These initiatives aim to educate the public about eye diseases and prevention methods, emphasising the critical importance of early screening for conditions that may develop without clear symptoms, such as glaucoma and retinopathy. This will be achieved through field events, complimentary screenings, and educational content distributed across media and digital platforms.

In the realm of innovation, both parties will support scientific research and the development of advanced therapeutic solutions in ophthalmology. By exchanging knowledge and expertise, they will contribute to the development of specialized medications that enhance treatment outcomes and enhance patient experience.

Dr. Tarek Hosni further emphasised: "We believe that integration between the pharmaceutical and medical sectors is fundamental to achieving a paradigm shift in health services. Through this partnership, we seek to champion innovation and broaden access to advanced ophthalmology treatments within approved regulatory frameworks."

Mutasim Ali Reza concluded: "Under this agreement, we will launch impactful initiatives encompassing training, early screening, and community awareness, all of which will contribute to mitigating the complications of eye diseases and improving overall quality of life."

This strategic partnership closely aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritises healthcare sector development and improvements in quality of life. It represents an effective model for integration between the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, highlighting the private sector's crucial role in supporting the Kingdom's ongoing health development journey.

Ultimately, this agreement is expected to drive a qualitative leap in ophthalmology services by expanding access to specialised care and promoting a culture of prevention and early detection, positively impacting public health and community well-being.