Cairo: Jamjoom Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in Saudi Arabia and across MEA, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Caritas Egypt, aimed at launching a comprehensive national initiative for early detection of ocular surface disorders and raising health awareness among the most vulnerable groups. This comes as a strategic step reflecting Jamjoom Pharma’s strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and supporting Egypt’s healthcare system.

This partnership comes in line with Egypt Vision 2030 and the presidential public health initiatives, as Jamjoom Pharma seeks through it to leverage its technical and medical expertise to serve Egyptian society.

Under this agreement, signed by Dr. Ali Yehia, General Manager and Cluster Head of Jamjoom Pharma in Egypt and North Africa, and Dr. Ayman Sadek, General Director of Caritas Egypt, both parties will work to organize a series of early screening campaigns across the association’s branches nationwide. The first phase is scheduled to launch from six main branches in Cairo and Giza governorates, with an ambitious expansion plan to include Alexandria, the Delta, and Upper Egypt.

Dr. Ali Yehia, General Manager and Cluster Head of Jamjoom Pharma in Egypt and North Africa, expressed his pride in this partnership, saying: “Our partnership with Caritas Egypt is not merely an institutional collaboration, but a reflection of Jamjoom Pharma’s strategy, which places the health of the Egyptian citizen at the top of its priorities. We believe that our role as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing company goes beyond providing medication to creating a sustainable health impact. We are committed to providing full medical and technical support through our specialized teams and the latest medical equipment to ensure that early screening services reach the largest possible number of beneficiaries.”

He added: “This initiative is fully aligned with the Egyptian state’s strategic direction to enhance the quality of life for citizens and localize innovative treatment solutions. We aim, by harnessing our scientific resources and providing medical samples and awareness materials, to build a community with strong visual health, which directly contributes to productivity rates and sustainable development aspired to by the New Republic”

For his part, Dr. Ayman Sadek, General Director of Caritas Egypt, said: “We take pride in our partnership with a leading organization such as Jamjoom Pharma, which through this collaboration demonstrates exceptional awareness of the private sector’s role in supporting civil society. Providing specialized healthcare in the field of eye health represents a qualitative addition to the services offered by Caritas. We will work diligently through our branches across the country to facilitate beneficiaries’ access to these campaigns and ensure the highest levels of coordination to achieve the desired objectives.”

He explained: “This collaboration opens new horizons for integrated development work, as the three-month pilot phase will help establish a precise roadmap for future geographical expansion. We look forward to this initiative becoming a model to be emulated in unifying efforts between the private sector and registered civil society organizations, in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Social Solidarity to empower target groups and improve their health conditions.”

It is worth noting that Jamjoom Pharma Pharmaceutical Industries is one of the leading companies in the region and is based in Obour City, Qalyubia Governorate, as its manufacturing hub in Egypt, where it adheres to the highest international standards of pharmaceutical manufacturing quality. Caritas Egypt is a well-established civil society organization registered with the Ministry of Social Solidarity since 1967. It operates an extensive network of branches and service centers that provide integrated development and healthcare services across the country.