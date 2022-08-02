Laboratory in Gaydon, UK, will help meet current and future legislation and quality standards

New Range Rover Sport was the first vehicle to undergo a bespoke testing programme

Electromagnetic Compatibility testing is increasingly important in vehicle development due to greater electrification and new connectivity technologies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar Land Rover has taken another step towards a new era of electrification and connectivity by opening a facility to test the next generation of vehicles for electrical and radio interference.

The Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) laboratory at Gaydon in the UK, will ensure future vehicles meet current and future legislation and quality standards for connectivity and electronics. New Range Rover Sport, which launched in May, was the first vehicle to undergo a bespoke testing programme at the in-house facility.

A critical aspect of vehicle performance, EMC is the ability of electrical equipment and systems to function correctly in their electromagnetic environment. It works by limiting the unintentional generation, propagation and reception of electromagnetic energy to reduce the risk of unwanted effects such as electromagnetic interference.

Jaguar Land Rover’s new vehicle laboratory features two anechoic chambers: an electrically ‘quiet’ rolling road that enables engineers to test vehicles at speed, as well as equipment to assess the performance of individual components, such as batteries or electric motors. Bluetooth, GPS, WiFi, 4G, 5G, adaptive cruise control, wireless charging and blind spot monitoring are all examples of vehicle services and features that the facility will test for EMC.

Peter Phillips, Senior Manager, Electromagnetics and Compliance at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The importance of testing our vehicles for electromagnetic compatibility cannot be underestimated. Opening this new testing facility is an important step forward for the business and it will play a crucial role in helping us deliver quality, legal, and customer satisfaction.”

With industry advances set to increase the number of electric powertrains and the range of digital and cloud-based services on vehicles, from Software-Over-The-Air updates to autonomous technology, testing for EMC is crucial to delivering quality, legal, and customer satisfaction. This new facility demonstrates Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to giving customers the most advanced in-vehicle connectivity as the business accelerates electrification through its Reimagine strategy.

